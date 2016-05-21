Rose Gold Is the Latest Hair Color Taking Over Instagram

Rose gold isn’t just for jewelry anymore. Now that the pink-tinted metallic has upgraded our Macbooks, iPhones, and eyeshadow, the shade is having its moment as the latest unexpected hair color to take over Instagram with celebrities like Emma Roberts and Hilary Duff going for the rose gold with their takes on the gorgeous hue. If you’ve balked at going full pastel hair, this pretty coppery hue is a great introductory step for first-timers. “If you want pieces you could highlight it or if you wanted the color all-over you could do a double-processed color,” explains Will Francis, colorist at Sally Hershberger Downtown in New York.

Since achieving this shade requires colors to be mixed, Francis recommends visiting a salon to get the exact shade you’ve been eyeing on your feed. Once your hair color is pure (rose) gold, he suggests giving strands some love with a deep conditioner specifically for colored hair such as Davines Minu Conditioner ($29; us.davines.com).

Looking for inspo? Scroll down to see some of our favorite takes on the pretty rosy-hair trend.

Good morning🌸 @ninezeroone @riawnacapri @nikkilee901 @ambahhh 🦄'ed me A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 21, 2016 at 9:30am PST

ROSE GOLD. Adding a kiss of rose gold to brighten this beautiful blonde! Colour by Elise ✨ #kocalane #revlonprofessionalaustralia #blonde #rosegold #rosegoldhair #softwaves A photo posted by Koca Lane Salon (@kocalane) on May 19, 2016 at 8:41pm PDT

Still haven't got this out of my head. A photo posted by Mother Of An Attitude (@motherofanattitude) on Apr 7, 2016 at 9:22pm PDT