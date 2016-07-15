The Pony Braid GIF You Need to Check Out

If you're getting bored of your standard ponytail, this update on the classic adds a fun twist. Beides concealing greasy roots, "adding in a braid at the top of the head creates a lot more texture and dimension to a standard ponytail,” says Isabel Guillen, stylist at John Barrett Salon, who created the look. Plus, this inside out braid is a far cooler spin on the traditional three strand braid, which we bet you've known how to do since you've been in elementary school.

courtesy

To replicate this style, first create a deep side part (Guillen suggests lining up your part with the arch of your eyebrow for a flattering effect). To begin, pull a section of hair from your hairline towards the back of your head to create a 3-strand plait. To create that inside out effect, pull the sections under each other rather than over, as you would with a typical braid. Continue weaving small pieces into the sections to help anchor the braid to your head. Secure the braid with a clear elastic when you reach the back of the crown. Grab your remaining strands into a high ponytail and use a bungee elastic ($7; rickysnyc.com) to secure hair into a ponytail. To give the look a little more polish, wrap a small section of hair around the elastic and tuck it under with a bobbi pin. “This style shouldn’t look perfect, having a bit of messiness keeps it looking cool and modern,” says Guillen. A style that lets you get away with flyaways? Yes, please.

Sarah Balch

Model: Laura Simola