Alessandra Ambrosio Just Made Body Art Even Sexier

Body art in and of itself is a pretty hot concept but put it on a Victoria’s Secret Angel and you’ve got yourself a full-on fire. Alessandra Ambrosio just launched her very own line of body art and it’s stunning.

Ale by Alessandra Ambrosio is a Coachella-goer’s dream with designs in copper, gold, and silver that are a mashup of Ambrosio’s unique Brazilian-boho meets Malibu-chic style. They also have the uncanny ability to look totally delicate while making a major statement.

Since the supermodel is a regular on the music festival circuit, we can’t wait to see how she flaunts her ale body art this weekend in the California desert. And the good news for anyone else hitting up the high-profile music festival is that the collection are super affordable with a price point of just $15 and currently available at foreveronvacation.com. Next week ale by Alessandra Ambrosio will expand to both revolveclothing.com and ulta.com.

We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling a little artsy – body artsy, that is.