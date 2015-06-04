Empire's Gabourey Sidibe Is Publishing a Memoir

Get ready for a good reading year in 2017. Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe is writing her first memoir, and that's when Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is set to release it.

The 32-year-old star hit the Hollywood scene in 2009 with her acting debut in the critically acclaimed movie Precious. Since then she's appeared on The Big C and American Horror Story: Coven and currently stars as Becky on Fox's hit series Empire.

However, the book won't just be about her glamorous celebrity lifestyle: Sidibe has a real story to tell. "Moving from Bed-Stuy to Senegal to Cannes, as Gabby has done in a still-short lifetime, has helped produce a fierce, wise way of being in the world impossible not to admire," HMH Senior Executive Editor Deanne Urmy said in a statement. "'Funny' doesn't begin to capture just how irreverent and complex Gabby's stories are."

"I've been writing since I was a child and have always had so many stories to tell that are too long, shady, and impolite to share in interviews," Sidibe said in a statement. "It brings me much joy to add Published Writer to my resume of Actor and part-time Food Model."

We can probably all agree: 2017 can't come soon enough.

