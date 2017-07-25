These Chic Bags Hold *All* Your Beach Necessities

Beach days are the absolute best. You wake up early from pure excitement, eager to pull on your swimsuit and gather all of the essentials for a coastal adventure to remember. But, where to stow everything from sunglasses to suntan lotion, towels, and your beach read

For me, there have been so many times where I've brought the wrong bag—or, even worse, more than one bag—to the beach. I've had bags that are too big or too small, not durable enough, or, um, not able to stand up to saltwater. (R.I.P., leather tote.) 

So that you can avoid making similar mistakes, we've compiled the best beach bags for your next trip to the ocean. These babies are the perfect size to hold your everyday belongings, a change of clothes, sunscreen, and even a towel! Plus, what can we say? They're totally adorable. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Sensi Studio

Sensi Studio $295 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Mar Y Sol

$139 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Hat Attack

$104 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Solid And Striped

Solid and Striped $350 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Old Navy

Is it even summer if you're not shopping at Old Navy?

Old Navy $15 (originally $30) SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

J. Crew

J. Crew $75 SHOP NOW

