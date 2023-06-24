75-Year-Old Shoppers Say They Comfortably Wear This Smoothing Bra "All Day" — and It's 68% Off

It’s an Amazon best seller for a reason.

Published on June 24, 2023

Comfortable Amazon Bra
I’ve had the same favorite bra for as long as I can remember — and honestly, it’s not that great. It became a “favorite” by default after I swore off unsupportive, shoulder-digging styles, but I wouldn’t necessarily call it comfortable. The undergarment does its job well enough, but by the end of the day I celebrate the moment I get to take it off. At this point, I’m ready to try out new bras, and with Amazon’s early Prime Day deals in full swing, now is the perfect time to do a little shopping. The retailer just released thousands of major fashion sales, and there is no shortage of supportive bra options. The latest addition to my cart? The Vanity Fair Full Figure Back Smoothing Bra that’s on sale for up to 68 percent off. 

Unlike other supportive options on the market, the bra is built with a wire-free design for added comfort. It’s lightly padded with contoured cups to provide a smooth shape under practically anything in your wardrobe. And, my personal favorite part: the bra’s ultra-soft nylon blend and flattering silhouette prevent any bulging at the back, hence its name. Though it’s comfortable and smoothing, the undergarment doesn’t skimp on support; it has a banded frame to keep you lifted and secure (bye bye, overspill). The style is sold in a range of versatile colorways and is available in sizes ranging from a B-cup to an H-cup. 

With over 33,200 perfect ratings and among Amazon’s best-selling everyday bras, the Vanity Fair style is clearly loved by shoppers. One reviewer called it the “most supportive and comfortable bra ever,” while someone else added that it’s “flattering” and has “superb coverage, especially under T-shirts.” And, another customer praised the wide, adjustable straps which “don’t hurt [their] shoulders.” 

Shoppers of all ages swear by the wireless style. A 75-year-old who is “tired of wire bras” said the best-seller “gives them enough lift,” plus, they “can wear it all day in comfort.” One 65-year-old added that the bra “looks good under anything,” and another reviewer in their 60s said it offers “perky” results. The same customer went on to say the style “offers plenty of support without underwires.” And, a 66-year-old shopper said they’re “thrilled to have found this bra,” calling it “perfection,” and adding that they “ordered four more.” 

Be sure to snag the Vanity Fair Full Figure Back Smoothing Bra while it’s still discounted by up to 68 percent ahead of Amazon Prime Day. 

