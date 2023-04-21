This Universally Flattering Wedding Guest Dress Can Be Worn 10+ Ways, and It’s on Sale for $50 at Amazon

Financially, weddings are daunting for nearly everyone involved. I have two this summer — which I’ve since learned is considered light — but between travel arrangements, getting time off, and coordinating with families, I’m both mentally and monetarily at my wits end. Because of this, I've given very little thought to what I’ll be wearing. That is, until I discovered this viral (and on-sale) Amazon dress that can be worn more than 10 ways.

72Styles’ Infinity Dress has made its rounds on TikTok, where it now boasts more than 73 million views. There, users have showcased the various ways to wrap and style the convertible piece, creating entirely new looks with a range of styles — from sexy looks to more classic and modest ones — out of the single dress. Basically, it’s the gown Jane wished she knew about in “27 Dresses.” Right now it’s on sale for just $50 at Amazon, where it boasts more than 6,800 five-star ratings.

Shop now: $50 (Originally $79); amazon.com

Until outfit-repeating ceases to be a faux pas, this dress that’s practically an entire wardrobe in-one is a must-have. The long, four-way stretch straps allow you to create new bodices, sleeves, and designs with easy wrapping and knotting. As TikTok creator @camillaconca6 shows in her video, the straps can be stretched and twisted to create sleeves that offer more coverage or a chic one-shoulder look.

While this piece is designed for bridesmaid parties wanting a cohesive color scheme with individualized looks, shoppers also note that it’s an excellent wedding guest dress. One person said that they wore the piece as a one-shoulder dress for a wedding before converting it to a more dance-friendly halter for the reception, adding that it garnered them “so many compliments.” According to another shopper who wore it for a wedding, the dress was a “show stopper.” “The color was gorgeous, the fit was very comfortable, and I did not need a bra at all,” they wrote. Someone else even noted that they weren’t the only guest to show up in it, though they happily reported that, because of different stylings, it “wasn’t too obvious.”

The 72Styles dress is available in two one-size-fits-all options, including regular (sizes 0 to 16) and plus size (sizes 18 to 24). While that all-encompassing term might have previously led many of us astray, a number of customers noted that it’s surprisingly accurate. “We purchased this dress for bridesmaids… [and it fit] all different size women from size 6 to 18,” wrote one customer. Another called this aspect “brilliant,” explaining that its versatility allows it to “fit and flatter all kinds of shapes and sizes.”

The versatility and budget-friendly sale price of the 72Styles Infinity Dress is guaranteed to make that upcoming wedding fun instead of stressful. So if you’re like me and have a few events on your calendar, grab the dress that can be reworked and reworn while it’s on sale for just $50 at Amazon.