40 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Members Slam On-Set Drama Rumors Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

From spit-gate to alleged on-set feuds among castmates, the drama surrounding the new film Don't Worry Darling has been unmatched. But over the weekend, forty crew members put all the rumors to rest, and disputed that there was any friction while filming — particularly between director Olivia Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh.



In an exclusive statement to People, the crew addressed a recent report from Vulture that claimed a "blowout argument" took place between Wilde and Pugh over the director's "frequent, unexplained absences" from set. An anonymous source, who reportedly spent "significant time" behind the scenes, alleged that Pugh and Wilde even got into a "screaming match" in front of everyone.



"As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," the statement said, referring to the Vulture piece. "Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false." They added, "There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast."



The crew members went on to call Wilde "an incredible leader and director," revealing that she was very much involved "in every aspect of production."

"We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader," the statement continued, before concluding: "We're also thrilled that the movie is in theaters this weekend. We can't wait for you to see it on the big screen."

That same day, Pugh herself said she was "grateful" to be a part of the movie on Instagram — though, she failed to mention Wilde in her post. "This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful," she wrote. "To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily - thank you. With that, here are some pics I took from this time."