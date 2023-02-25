The 30 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, From $47 Steve Madden Boots to $39 Calvin Klein Pants

Save up to 70% on shopper-loved clothing, shoes, and accessories before they're gone.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 25, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

30 Amazon Fashion Weekend Deals
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

You made it through another week which means one thing: it’s time to treat yourself — at least, that’s what I’ll be doing. The weekend is the perfect time to rest, unwind, and score some major deals while you’re at it. With the following list, there’s no need to scroll through endless pages of Amazon’s fashion sale section to find discounts worth shopping — I’ve already done that for you. Now, you can sit back, relax, and read on for the 30 best fashion deals to shop at Amazon this weekend, starting at just $17. 

The list includes clothes, shoes, and accessories from trending, customer-loved brands. To name a few — you’ll find $28 Steve Madden loafers and Calvin Klein sweaters for as low as $44, plus discounted Ray-Bans and Vince Camuto accessories. Shop the picks below for up to 70 percent off to welcome the spring season in style — and don’t wait to add your favorites to your cart; these deals won’t last long. 

Levi's Women's Premium Warm Baby Bubble Trucker

Amazon

Shop now: $69 (Originally $138); amazon.com 

Best Clothing Deals: 

Whether you’re stocking up on cozy essentials or looking for a spring wardrobe refresh, the clothing section is chock full of deals you won’t want to miss. Regardless of the season, everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and you can save on designer denim from Lucky Brand and Levi’s — both for under $100. And, if you’re really feeling the denim look, you’ll love this Levi’s Premium Trucker Jacket which is the perfect transitional piece and an entire 50 percent off. 

When it comes to dressing up a little, these Calvin Klein pleated trousers will become a mainstay in your work wardrobe, and they’re marked down to just $39 from their original $80 price tag. For more Calvin, shop this cozy cardigan which is nearly 50 percent off and can be paired with pretty much anything. And, if you’re really looking to make a stylish statement, this glittery ASTR the Label gown is 65 percent off and at its lowest price in the last 30 days. 

Below, check out all 10 of the top clothing deals on Amazon this weekend. 

Steve Madden Women's Embellish Heeled Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $44 (Originally $109); amazon.com 

Best Shoe Deals: 

Don’t freak out, but these Amazon shoe deals may just be the best yet — and they’re all under $100. From cool and casual loafers by Dolce Vita and Steve Madden, starting at just $28, to chic boot styles from Sam Edelman and The Drop, there is something on this list for every occasion. If you’re loving the shearling trend this season, you’re going to want to add these Calvin Klein boots to your cart as soon as possible, while they're still marked down nearly 60 percent off. And, if you’re really looking to step out in style, check out these Steve Madden embellished heels which are marked down to $44 from $109 — another entire 60 percent off. If these budget friendly styles are catching your eye, you may want to act fast, they’re selling out quickly at Amazon. 

Read on for more incredible shoe deals to shop on Amazon this weekend —I know I’m adding more than one to my cart. 

Ray-Ban RB2193f Leonard Low Bridge Fit Square Sunglasses

Amazon

Shop now: $125 (Originally $178); amazon.com

Best Accessory Deals: 

Now that you’ve seen Amazon’s epic clothing and shoe deals, you’ll need a few accessories to match. And, you’re in luck, these designer pieces are priced as low as $17 this weekend. Starting off strong with bags, this Lucky Brand clutch is 70 percent off, marked down to just $41 from its original $138 price. The purse’s chic silhouette will become your new go-to for nights out and afternoon errands alike. Another upgrade to your everyday bag: the Vince Camuto Dayah Tote which is nearly 50 percent off. For more tote options, check out this patterned one from Vera Bradley, along with this versatile weekender bag — both majorly marked down. With warm weather on the forefront, don’t wait to shop new sunglasses styles from Ray-Ban. These chic aviators and square frames are both on sale right now. 

Keep scrolling to browse more incredible Amazon accessory deals from our list below. 

Vince Camuto Dayah Tote

Amazon

Shop now: $83 (Originally $158); amazon.com

GUESS Adam Convertible Crossbody Flap

Amazon

Shop now: $69 (Originally $118); amazon.com

Ray-Ban RB2198 Bill Square Sunglasses

Amazon

Shop now: $163 (Originally $213); amazon.com

Calvin Klein Women's Misses Solid Crepe Pleated Straight Leg Pant

Amazon

Shop now: $39 (Originally $80); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend
This $14 Crewneck Looks Just Like the One Jennifer Lopez Just Wore, And Shoppers Are âShockedâ by Its Quality
This Cozy Crewneck Looks Exactly Like the One Jennifer Lopez Just Wore — and It’s $14
This Simple $20 Shirt Hack Solves a Common Style Problem, and It's Skyrocketing in Sales
This Simple $20 Shirt Hack Solves a Common Style Problem, and It's Skyrocketing in Sales on Amazon
Related Articles
The Serum That Made a 70-Year-Olds Coarse Hair âSoftâ and Frizz-Free Is Now Just $22 at Amazon
The Serum That Made a 70-Year-Old’s Coarse Hair Soft and Frizz-Free Is Now Just $22 at Amazon
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Just Went Backless in a Frilly Skirt and the Quintessential Y2K Belt People Love to Hate
Uniqlo's New T-Shirt Collaboration Features 'Marie Antoinette' and Sofia Coppola's Greatest Hits
Uniqlo's New T-Shirt Collaboration Features 'Marie Antoinette' and Sofia Coppola's Greatest Hits
Voloom Hair Iron
My 70-Year-Old Mom Finally Found a Volumizing Solution for Her Perpetually “Fine, Flat Hair”
Drew Barrymore Just Dropped an Entire List of Affordable Beauty Must-Haves That âWonât Let You Downâ (Update: 3 images)
Drew Barrymore Just Revealed Her Favorite Beauty Picks Starting at $7 — Including One That “Saves” Her Skin
This $14 Crewneck Looks Just Like the One Jennifer Lopez Just Wore, And Shoppers Are âShockedâ by Its Quality
This Cozy Crewneck Looks Exactly Like the One Jennifer Lopez Just Wore — and It’s $14
Shoppers Have Been Wearing These "Perfectly Baggie" $33 Sweats for "3 Days Straight"
These $30 “Buttery” Sweatpants Are So Comfortable, Shoppers Have Worn Them for "3 Days Straight"
Skims Bodysuit Dupe
I Tried the Buttery Soft $31 Amazon Bodysuit That's Been Deemed a "Cheaper Alternative" to Skims
Amazon's Best-Selling $24 Slides Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," According to Reviewers
Amazon's Best-Selling $24 Slides Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," According to Reviewers
Replaced My Kitten Heels With These Shockingly Comfortable Platform Mules That Are Now 64% Off
I Replaced My Kitten Heels With These Shockingly Comfortable Platform Mules That Are Now 64% Off
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Ushered in Spring With a Pastel Dress and the Metallic Shoe Trend Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing
These Top-Rated Levi's Are 'Seriously So Comfortable' and They're on Sale for 72% Off at Amazon
These Now-$22 Levi's Jeans Are "Almost as Comfortable as Sweatpants," According to Shoppers
Almost Every Celebrity Owns a Pair of These Super Controversial Shoes â and Theyâre on Mega Sale Right Now
The Controversial Sneakers Megan Fox, Mila Kunis, and Jennifer Lopez Have Worn Are Secretly on Sale
Amazon Shoppers Walked â20 Milesâ in These Khloe Kardashian-Worn Sneakers With Zero "Aches"
Amazon Shoppers Say They Can Walk “20 Miles” With Zero “Aches" in These Khloé Kardashian-Worn Sneakers
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the 3-Piece Outfit Formula I Always Go Back to
Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Moisturizer "The Best" for Firming Skin And Smoothing Wrinkles
Amazon Shoppers Noticed Firmer Skin and “Less Wrinkles” After a Month of Using This $15 Cream