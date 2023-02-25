The 30 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, From $47 Steve Madden Boots to $39 Calvin Klein Pants

You made it through another week which means one thing: it’s time to treat yourself — at least, that’s what I’ll be doing. The weekend is the perfect time to rest, unwind, and score some major deals while you’re at it. With the following list, there’s no need to scroll through endless pages of Amazon’s fashion sale section to find discounts worth shopping — I’ve already done that for you. Now, you can sit back, relax, and read on for the 30 best fashion deals to shop at Amazon this weekend, starting at just $17.

The list includes clothes, shoes, and accessories from trending, customer-loved brands. To name a few — you’ll find $28 Steve Madden loafers and Calvin Klein sweaters for as low as $44, plus discounted Ray-Bans and Vince Camuto accessories. Shop the picks below for up to 70 percent off to welcome the spring season in style — and don’t wait to add your favorites to your cart; these deals won’t last long.

Best Clothing Deals:

Whether you’re stocking up on cozy essentials or looking for a spring wardrobe refresh, the clothing section is chock full of deals you won’t want to miss. Regardless of the season, everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and you can save on designer denim from Lucky Brand and Levi’s — both for under $100. And, if you’re really feeling the denim look, you’ll love this Levi’s Premium Trucker Jacket which is the perfect transitional piece and an entire 50 percent off.

When it comes to dressing up a little, these Calvin Klein pleated trousers will become a mainstay in your work wardrobe, and they’re marked down to just $39 from their original $80 price tag. For more Calvin, shop this cozy cardigan which is nearly 50 percent off and can be paired with pretty much anything. And, if you’re really looking to make a stylish statement, this glittery ASTR the Label gown is 65 percent off and at its lowest price in the last 30 days.

Below, check out all 10 of the top clothing deals on Amazon this weekend.

Best Shoe Deals:

Don’t freak out, but these Amazon shoe deals may just be the best yet — and they’re all under $100. From cool and casual loafers by Dolce Vita and Steve Madden, starting at just $28, to chic boot styles from Sam Edelman and The Drop, there is something on this list for every occasion. If you’re loving the shearling trend this season, you’re going to want to add these Calvin Klein boots to your cart as soon as possible, while they're still marked down nearly 60 percent off. And, if you’re really looking to step out in style, check out these Steve Madden embellished heels which are marked down to $44 from $109 — another entire 60 percent off. If these budget friendly styles are catching your eye, you may want to act fast, they’re selling out quickly at Amazon.

Read on for more incredible shoe deals to shop on Amazon this weekend —I know I’m adding more than one to my cart.

Best Accessory Deals:

Now that you’ve seen Amazon’s epic clothing and shoe deals, you’ll need a few accessories to match. And, you’re in luck, these designer pieces are priced as low as $17 this weekend. Starting off strong with bags, this Lucky Brand clutch is 70 percent off, marked down to just $41 from its original $138 price. The purse’s chic silhouette will become your new go-to for nights out and afternoon errands alike. Another upgrade to your everyday bag: the Vince Camuto Dayah Tote which is nearly 50 percent off. For more tote options, check out this patterned one from Vera Bradley, along with this versatile weekender bag — both majorly marked down. With warm weather on the forefront, don’t wait to shop new sunglasses styles from Ray-Ban. These chic aviators and square frames are both on sale right now.

Keep scrolling to browse more incredible Amazon accessory deals from our list below.

