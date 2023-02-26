See All the Amazing Looks From the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

From Sheryl Lee Ralph to Jamie Lee Curtis, the stars arrived to impress at the 2023 SAG Awards.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on February 26, 2023 @ 06:28PM
Sheryl Lee Ralph SAG 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

With every passing weekend, we get closer and closer to the close of this year's awards season. And while it may seem like we've been seeing more red carpets than ever before, there's still more to come, starting with tonight's Screen Actors Guild Awards. For the 29th annual celebration, this year's nominees are celebrating each other — the SAG Award are voted on by each nominee's peers, after all. Of course, that means everyone showing up and showing out, from the stars of HBO's The White Lotus (star Haley Lu Richardson is actually this one of this year's ambassadors) to internet darling Sheryl Lee Ralph from ABC's Abbot Elementary.

While the SAG Awards may not be top of mind as people wrangle their Oscar ballots and still figure out what happened between Lizzo at the Grammy Awards and Rihanna's Super Bowl performance, the show has offered up major moments from stars like Lady Gaga and that time Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck skipped the show as rumors swirled about their relationship this time last year.

Keep scrolling for all the best looks from this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet.

01 of 30

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis SAG 2023

Getty Images

Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Jamie Lee Curtis arrived in a long-sleeved red gown with a plunging neckline from Romona Keveza.

02 of 30

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton SAG Awards 2023

Getty Images

Bona fide fashion star Kathryn Newton channeled Old Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn with this full-skirted look from Carolina Herrera — which included a necklace, something many stars (and stylists) have been eschewing at big events.

03 of 30

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson SAG 2023

Getty Images

Ambassador and presenter Haley Lu Richardson wore a pearl-encrusted strapless Carolina Herrera gown and carried a coordinating handbag for this year's SAG Awards.

04 of 30

F. Murray Abraham

F Murray Abraham

Getty Images

HBO's The White Lotus is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (and is a favorite to win). Richardson's co-star F. Murray Abraham arrived in a color that's not often seen on the red carpet: brown.

05 of 30

Adam

Adam DiMarco SAG 2023

Getty Images

Fellow White Lotus star Adam DiMarco wore a classic double-breasted look.

06 of 30

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph SAG 2023

Getty Images

Abbot Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph wore a shimmering Tadashi Shoji gown with floor-grazing split sleeves. Fernando Jorge earrings finished her look.

07 of 30

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate SAG 2023

Getty Images

Jenny Slate wore an off-the-shoulder gown from Zuhair Murad’s Resort 2023 collection with an intricate bra-style bodice and a keyhole cutout.

08 of 30

Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter SAG 2023

Getty Images

Ralph's co-star, Lisa Ann Walter, wore a gown with a full skirt and voluminous sheer sleeves.

09 of 30

Hong Chau

Hong Chau SAG 2023

Getty Images

Chau, who is nominated for her role in The Whale, wore a Fendi couture dress with a fully embellished skirt, lace trim, and delicate train.

10 of 30

Meghann Fahy

Meghann Fahy

Getty Images

Fahy wore a long white column with a dramatic side cutout and an asymmetric neckline by Ralph Lauren.

11 of 30

Theo James

theo James

Getty images

And Fahy's White Lotus husband wore a classic black suit.

12 of 30

Britt Lower

Britt Lower

Getty Images

Lower and her Severance co-stars are nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

13 of 30

Meg Stalter

Meg Stalter

Getty images

Hacks star Meg Stalter wore high boots and a corset with a gathered, printed skirt.

14 of 30

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler SAG 2023

Getty images

Deadwyler (and her scalloped gown) is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in Till.

15 of 30

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne SAG 2023

Getty images

Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne wore a dramatic long-sleeved Carolina Herrera gown with a full skirt. Her show, Only Murders in the Building, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

16 of 30

Harry Shum Jr

Harry Shum Jr SAG 2023

Getty Images

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Harry Shum Jr. traded his raccoon puppet for an all-black tuxedo.

17 of 30

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu

Getty Images

Hsu, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once wore a long dress with a gathered bustle, which let her flash her leg without the need for a high slit.

18 of 30

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri

Getty Images

Edebiri and her Pal from The Bear are nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. She wore a standout checkerboard gown from Emilia Wickstead for tonight's ceremony. Simon G. jewelry finished her look.

19 of 30

Adina Verson

Adina Verson

Getty Images

Severance star Dichen Lachman wore a classic three-piece suit.

20 of 30

Janelle James

Janelle James SAG 2023

Getty images

Abbott Elementary's Janelle James wore a sheer Rodarte gown with lace detailing.

21 of 30

Ben Whitehair

Ben Whitehair SAG 2023

Getty Images

Ben Whitehair, SAG-AFTRA's executive vice president, wore a bold, royal blue tuxedo.

22 of 30

Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li SAG 2023

Getty Images

Babylon's Li Jun Li wore a shimmering, sheer, scoop-neck gown from Fendi's couture collection.

23 of 30

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose SAG 2023

Getty images

Ariana DeBose, fresh off being the meme of the week post-BAFTAs, wore a longline pink double-breasted jacket and flared pants.

24 of 30

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash

Getty Images

Niecy Nash wore a neon-green Vera Wang gown with a sheer overlay.

25 of 30

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Getty images

Chastain wore a wrap-style Zuhair Murad gown in a bold pink. The floor-sweeping gown featured a full gown and an off-the-shoulder silhouette.

26 of 30

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson SAG 2023

Getty Images

Brunson's dress served mermaid in a whole new way. Instead of a trumpet silhouette, her dress had a dramatic seashell design on the bodice.

27 of 30

Zendaya

Zendaya SAG 2023

Getty Images

Proving again that nobody does it like Zendaya, the star arrived at the SAG Awards in a rose-embellished Valentino gown and Bulgari jewels.

28 of 30

Simona Tabasco

Simona Tabasco

Getty Images

The White Lotus breakout star wore a bright teal dress with a thick belt.

29 of 30

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried SAG 2023

Getty Images

Seyfried's sleek take on the high-low trend was accentuated with her sky-hair hair.

30 of 30

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega sAG 2023

Getty Images

Ortega's super-shimmering, anything-but-basic black Atelier Versace gown had an asymmetric bodice and high-low hem.

