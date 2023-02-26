See All the Amazing Looks From the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

With every passing weekend, we get closer and closer to the close of this year's awards season. And while it may seem like we've been seeing more red carpets than ever before, there's still more to come, starting with tonight's Screen Actors Guild Awards. For the 29th annual celebration, this year's nominees are celebrating each other — the SAG Award are voted on by each nominee's peers, after all. Of course, that means everyone showing up and showing out, from the stars of HBO's The White Lotus (star Haley Lu Richardson is actually this one of this year's ambassadors) to internet darling Sheryl Lee Ralph from ABC's Abbot Elementary.

While the SAG Awards may not be top of mind as people wrangle their Oscar ballots and still figure out what happened between Lizzo at the Grammy Awards and Rihanna's Super Bowl performance, the show has offered up major moments from stars like Lady Gaga and that time Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck skipped the show as rumors swirled about their relationship this time last year.

Keep scrolling for all the best looks from this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet.