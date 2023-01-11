News Awards & Events See the Full List of 2023 SAG Award Nominations Awards season is just getting started. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 11, 2023 @ 10:34AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images The 2023 Golden Globes are in the rear-view now that the statuettes have been handed out, but that doesn't mean that this year's awards season is slowing down. The Grammys are coming up and, of course, the Oscars are the shining beacon at the finish line. However, the Screen Actors Guild Awards (not to mention other events like the Independent Spirit Awards and the Critics Choice Awards) are also on the schedule and can often offer a preview of what's to come for other big shows. Like the Globes, the SAG Awards honor both TV and feature film projects. Favorites like The Crown always manage to take home armloads of honors and so does Ozark. Last year, Marlee Matlin, Will Smith, and Jessica Chastain all took home honors at the SAGs — and we know how a few of those superstars made out as their films traversed the rest of the awards season. For a complete list of this year's SAG Award nominees, read on. The Best Looks From the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Steve Carell, The Patient Taron Edgerton, Blackbird Sam Elliott, 1883 Paul Walter Houser, Blackbird Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Emily Blunt, The English Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Carrigan, Barry Bill Hader, Barry Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate, Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Jean Smart, Hacks Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Abbott Elementary Barry The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul Jason Bateman, Ozark Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Julia Garner, Ozark Laura Linney, Ozark Zendaya, Euphoria Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series Better Call Saul The Crown Ozark Severance The White Lotus Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hong Chau, The Whale Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie-Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Paul Dano, The Fabelmans Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Cate Blanchett, TÁR Viola Davis, The Woman King Ana de Armas, Blonde Danielle Deadwyler, Till Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Austin Butler, Elvis Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser, The Whale Bill Nighy, Living Adam Sandler, The Hustle Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans Women Talking