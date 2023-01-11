See the Full List of 2023 SAG Award Nominations

Awards season is just getting started.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 @ 10:34AM
SAG Award Trophy
Photo:

Getty Images

The 2023 Golden Globes are in the rear-view now that the statuettes have been handed out, but that doesn't mean that this year's awards season is slowing down. The Grammys are coming up and, of course, the Oscars are the shining beacon at the finish line. However, the Screen Actors Guild Awards (not to mention other events like the Independent Spirit Awards and the Critics Choice Awards) are also on the schedule and can often offer a preview of what's to come for other big shows.

Like the Globes, the SAG Awards honor both TV and feature film projects. Favorites like The Crown always manage to take home armloads of honors and so does Ozark. Last year, Marlee Matlin, Will Smith, and Jessica Chastain all took home honors at the SAGs — and we know how a few of those superstars made out as their films traversed the rest of the awards season. For a complete list of this year's SAG Award nominees, read on.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Edgerton, Blackbird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Houser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie-Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, The Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

