Pedro Pascal Brought His Sister to the 2023 Oscars

Pedro Pascal may be the unofficial Hollywood daddy, but at the 2023 Academy Awards, he made a case for being Hollywood's official big brother. On the red carpet, he arrived with his sister on his arm — setting the trend for one of the biggest themes of tonight: family moments on the red carpet. Pascal wasn't the only one that brought along family for the final act of awards season. Nominees, presenters, and guests brought their kids along, giving the next generation of stars a chance to shine in the spotlight.