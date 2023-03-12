News Awards & Events Oscars Pedro Pascal Brought His Sister to the 2023 Oscars And all the other super-sweet family red carpet moments you might have missed. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 12, 2023 @ 09:32PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Pedro Pascal may be the unofficial Hollywood daddy, but at the 2023 Academy Awards, he made a case for being Hollywood's official big brother. On the red carpet, he arrived with his sister on his arm — setting the trend for one of the biggest themes of tonight: family moments on the red carpet. Pascal wasn't the only one that brought along family for the final act of awards season. Nominees, presenters, and guests brought their kids along, giving the next generation of stars a chance to shine in the spotlight. See All the Amazing Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2023 Oscars 01 of 05 Pedro Pascal and Javiera Balmaceda Getty Images For tonight's Oscars, Pascal arrived in Zegna and his sister, Javiera Balmaceda, wore a simple black dress with spaghetti straps. Balmaceda worked on the film Argentina, 1985, which was nominated tonight (technically making Pedro his sister's date). Pascal is no stranger to bringing his siblings to big events. His other sister, Lux Pascal, accompanied him to the premiere of The Mandalorian in 2022. 02 of 05 Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell Getty Images Nominee Colin Farrell brought his son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, to the big show tonight. Farrell shares his 13-year-old son with his ex, Alicja Bachleda-Curús. This year's event marked Henry's official red carpet debut and his dad's first-ever Oscar nomination. 03 of 05 Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley Getty images Mother-daughter duo Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley (her sister is singer Margaret Qualley) made the 2023 Oscars a mommy-and-me date. The two matched in black dresses. Rainey wore red lipstick and MacDowell had her signature grey hair on display. 04 of 05 Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault Getty images It's been a big season for mother-daughter pair Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault. They didn't just attend multiple fashion shows together during Fashion Month, they capped off awards season with an appearance at the Oscars. 05 of 05 Slater Vance, Bronwyn Vance, Angela Bassett, and Courtney B. Vance Getty Images It was a total family affair for the Bassetts. Nominee Angela Basset brought her husband, Courtney B. Vance, as her date. Their fraternal twins, Slater and Bronwyn Vance, came along to support their mother for her second Oscar nomination.