News See All the Amazing Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2023 Oscars It all comes down to this. Published on March 12, 2023 @ 06:26PM They say it's a marathon and not a sprint. And while that applies to just about anything and everything (all at once), it's definitely true for awards season, which started way back in 2022 with the Emmy Awards and included everything from the BAFTAs just a few weeks ago to the Grammys and the Golden Globes. Now, the stars are out to get the crown jewel of them all: the Academy Awards and one of the most anticipated red carpets of the year. Of course, with Fashion Week in the rear view, the fashion stakes are higher than ever, with nominees and presenters all hoping to step out (and show out) in the most eye-catching looks on offer. Scroll on to see all the best looks from this year's Oscars red carpet. See the Full List of 2023 Oscar Nominations 01 of 19 Elizabeth Olsen Getty Images Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen wore a slinky black Givenchy gown with fringe details and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. The draped front complemented the low, bare back. 02 of 19 Harry Shum Jr. Getty Images Everything Everywhere All at Once star Harry Shum Jr. added a bold belt to his white wrap jacket and black pants from Adeam. 03 of 19 Vanessa Hudgens Getty Images Red carpet correspondent Vanessa Hudgens wore a vintage strapless Chanel gown with jewelry from Roberto Coin. She wore her hair up in a tight bun and added shiny, sharp nails to her Oscars look. 04 of 19 Sofia Carson Getty Images Sofia Carson's Giambattista Valli haute couture gown featured a keyhole detail and a huge, statement-making full skirt. 05 of 19 Hong Chau Getty Images Nominee Hong Chau wore a pink Prada column with an intricate black train. 06 of 19 Ram Charan Getty Images RRR star Ram Charan wore Indian-inspired tailoring with military details from Shantanu & Nikhil. The bandhgala features a custom Chakra button and the jakcet features several military-inspired brooches layered over a classic draped kurta, 07 of 19 Malala Yousafzai Getty Images Malala Yousafzai's shimmering gown was from Ralph Laurent. She's nominated tonight after winning a Golden Globe earlier this year. 08 of 19 Zoe Saldana Getty Images Zoe Saldaña's couture Fendi gown brought together so many of our favorite trends: sheer, corsetry, and pastels. 09 of 19 Sandra Oh Getty Images Sandra Oh brought the drama with a voluminous Giambattista Valli gown in a beautiful, deep saffron hue. 10 of 19 Sigourney Weaver Getty Images Sigourney Weaver looked like an Oscar statuette in her shimmering gold gown. The dress featured long sleeves and sleek, stealthy silhouette. 11 of 19 Allison Williams Getty Images Allison Williams's Giambattista Valli Couture gown blended intricate, detailed embellishment with a flowing pink coat. 12 of 19 Winnie Harlow Getty Images Winnie Harlow arrived on the red carpet in a yellow gown with a graphic black flower detail. 13 of 19 Ashley Graham Getty Images Ashley Graham's Alberta Ferretti dress had crisscross details, long sleeves, and plenty of sheer. 14 of 19 Sherry Cola Getty Images Sherry Cola wore a beautiful dress from Bach Mai which featured sheer sleeves and a sheer skirt. 15 of 19 Monica Barbaro Getty Images Barbaro wore an Elie Saab couture gown with a deep V and side cutouts that brought together some of the most popular colors of 2023, baby blue and deep oxblood. 16 of 19 Fan Bingbing Getty Images The superstar actress wore a Tony Ward couture dress that channeled Old Hollywood and offered up a major dose of drama. 17 of 19 Eva Longoria Getty Images Longoria wore an intricate, disco-ball inspired Zuhair Murad gown and Chopard jewelry. 18 of 19 Mindy Kaling Getty Images Minday Kaling wore a custom Vera Wang creation with long sleeves and a corset detail. 19 of 19 Laverne Cox Getty Images Cox's custom Vera Wang gown was anything but basic black, especially with the statement-making turquoise detail, which wrapped around her chest and turned into a dramatic train.