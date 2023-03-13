All the Best Looks From the Oscars After Party

The stars came ready to party.

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on March 13, 2023
Michelle Yeoh 2023 Oscars After Party
After an incident-free Oscars evening and once all the gold men were handed out — including the award for Best Picture which went to Everything Everywhere All At Once — the stars made their exit from the Dolby Theatre and got ready to party the night away.

Every year, the prestigious event is followed by a star-studded bash hosted by Vanity Fair, as well as a number of other after parties across the city of Los Angeles — and this year, the celebs showed up and showed out. Not only were the Oscar nominees and winners in attendance (that's Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh to you!) but they were joined by fellow A-listers who arrived for a good time dripping in glitz and glamour. And of course, most of the stars at the ceremony slipped into more party-ready looks because no awards show is complete without an outfit change.

Read on for the all best looks from the 2023 Oscars After Party.

01 of 06

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Although Kaia Gerber sat out the actual ceremony and didn't walk the red carpet, she later joined her boyfriend Austin Butler, who was nominated for his famous portrayal of Elvis, at the Vanity Fair after party. She wore a silver shimmery halter dress from Celine and Butler changed into a Saint Laurent suit and blouse combo.

02 of 06

Ciara

2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Superstar Ciara arrived at the after party, alongside her husband Russell Wilson, in a sparkly sheer thong-baring halter gown that she paired with black opera gloves and a chin-grazing bob.

03 of 06

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

After hosting ABC's red carpet program, Hudgens changed into a plunging lace-up dress with sheer animal print panels. Her hair was styled in a super slicked-back bun, save for a few strands of hair that were made to look wet and gelled to her face.

04 of 06

Cardi B

Cardi B 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Cardi B showed up to the party in a Robert Wun red gown with a ruched skirt and floor-sweeping tulle head scarf. She was joined by her husband Offset who wore a black suit, and the two shared a kiss for flashing cameras.

05 of 06

Halsey

Halsey 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Halsey showed up in an all-black Givenchy gown that included structured shoulders and attached gloves.

06 of 06

Michelle Yeoh

2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

After taking home the Oscar for Best Actress, Yeoh slipped out of her angelic Dior gown and into a multi-colored textured strapless column gown with a black flower detail in the midsection. She posed for photos with her new trophy.

