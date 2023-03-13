All the Best Looks From the Oscars After Party

After an incident-free Oscars evening and once all the gold men were handed out — including the award for Best Picture which went to Everything Everywhere All At Once — the stars made their exit from the Dolby Theatre and got ready to party the night away.

Every year, the prestigious event is followed by a star-studded bash hosted by Vanity Fair, as well as a number of other after parties across the city of Los Angeles — and this year, the celebs showed up and showed out. Not only were the Oscar nominees and winners in attendance (that's Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh to you!) but they were joined by fellow A-listers who arrived for a good time dripping in glitz and glamour. And of course, most of the stars at the ceremony slipped into more party-ready looks because no awards show is complete without an outfit change.

Read on for the all best looks from the 2023 Oscars After Party.