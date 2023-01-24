News Awards & Events Oscars See the Full List of 2023 Oscar Nominations And just like that, it's Oscars season again. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on January 24, 2023 @ 09:27AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images The 2023 Awards show season is in full swing — we've already watched the year's favorite films get honored at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards. But the pinnacle of the awards circuit, the most prestigious event of the year, and the most sought-after trophies are just around the corner: the 2023 Oscars will take place March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. And the Academy just announced its 2023 nominations. This year, Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the charge with 11 nominations, with All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin following close behind with nine nods each. Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, and Angela Bassett received nods for their work in Elvis, Blonde, and The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, respectively. And this time around, even the Best Original Song category is chock-full of A-listers including Lady Gaga for "Hold My Hand" and Rihanna for "Lift Me Up." Last year, Coda took home the coveted Best Picture award with its star Troy Kotsur making history as the first deaf performer to win in a supporting category. Other big winners included Jessica Chastain, who won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of TV evangelist Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Ariana DeBose, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story. All the Hidden Williams Sisters References You Might Have Missed in Beyoncé's Oscars Performance Below, check out this year's full list of nominations vying for a little gold man. BEST PICTURE All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Banshees Of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans Tár Top Gun: Maverick Triangle of Sadness Women Talking BEST DIRECTOR Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Daniel Kwan and Daniel Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Todd Field, Tár Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE Austin Butler, Elvis Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser, The Whale Paul Mescal, Aftersun Bill Nighy, Living BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE Cate Blanchett, Tár Ana de Armas, Blonde Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hong Chau, The Whale Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY All Quiet on the Western Front Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Living Top Gun: Maverick Women Talking BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans Tár Triangle of Sadness BEST ANIMATED FEATURE Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish The Sea Beast Turning Red BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY All Quiet on the Western Front Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths Elvis Empire of Light Tár BEST COSTUME DESIGN Babylon Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING All Quiet on the Western Front The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Elvis The Whale BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water Babylon Elvis The Fabelmans BEST ORIGINAL SCORE All Quiet on the Western Front Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once The Fabelmans BEST ORIGINAL SONG "Applause," Tell It Like a Woman "Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick "Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "Naatu Naatu," RRR "This Is a Life," Everything Everywhere All at Once BEST SOUND MIXING All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Batman Elvis Top Gun: Maverick BEST VISUAL EFFECTS All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Top Gun: Maverick BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE All That Breathes All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Fire of Love A House Made of Splinters Navalny BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany Argentina, 1985, Argentina Close, Belgium EO, Poland The Quiet Girl, Ireland BEST ANIMATED SHORT The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse The Flying Sailor Ice Merchants My Year of Dicks An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It FILM EDITING The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All at Once Tár Top Gun: Maverick BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT The Elephant Whisperers Haulout How Do You Measure a Year? The Martha Mitchell Effect Stranger at the Gate BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT An Irish Goodbye Ivalu Le Pupille Night Ride The Red Suitcase