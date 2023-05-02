The 2023 Met Gala carpet wasn't just studded with stars. It was also dripping with crystals, rhinestones, and pearls, as celebrity after celebrity chose to walk the carpet in bejeweled looks. Given that the Met Gala is fashion's biggest night out, going for sparkle is (almost) always a wise choice. Fashion fans wait all year to see what celebs are wearing, and the celebs who combined crystals, sequins, and bling did not disappoint. In fact, many of the best bejeweled looks from the 2023 Met Gala also included other nods — some subtle, some very, very, very not subtle — to the man of the honor, the late Karl Lagerfeld.

We were served heaping portions of vintage Chanel, Choupette costumes and full-on blinged-out Karl Lagerfeld cosplay (but make it fashion), as celebrities like Cardi B, Miranda Kerr, and Doja Cat showed up and showed out on the Met steps. The glittering tributes to the late Lagerfeld also incorporated other elements the fashion designer became known for over the course of his life such as the classic Chanel tweed, his personal black-and-white color palette, hair bows, and rosettes.

From gowns dripping in rhinestones to pearl-studded ensembles, these are the best and brightest bejeweled looks from the 2023 Met Gala. Scroll and shine on.

Sydney Sweeney

Syndey Sweeney's Miu Miu gown was adorned with multicolored crystals from the straps down to its tulle train.

Michaela Coel

Getty Images

Michaela Coel's celestial custom Schiaparelli gown combined the sheer and bejeweled trends for what just might have been the most glittering look of the night.

Miranda Kerr

Getty Images

Miranda Kerr also went bespoke for the 2023 Met Gala in a stunning custom Christian Dior gown that delivered major vintage vibes and a whole lot of sparkle.

Doja Cat

Getty Images

Doja Cat didn't just pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld's beloved Choupette, she did so in a fully bejeweled custom Oscar de la Renta gown.

Lil Nas X

Getty Images

No gown? No problem. Lil Nas X took the concept fo a bejeweled look to the next level by turning his body into a literal canvas. Adorned with crystals from head-to-toe (it took Team Pat McGrath nearly 11 hours to cover his body with 5,000 crystals), and technically only wearing a bedazzled thong and heels, the rapper proved he can and will commit to a theme.

Anok Yai

Getty Images

Anok Yai's Met Gala ensemble gave new meaning to "mixed metals." The blend of gold and silver sequins and crystals on her Prabal Gurung dress left us nearly breathless. And the delicate glittering gems on her sheer veil? We love to see it.

Kim Kardashian

Getty Images

Yes, the pearls on Kim Kardashian's custom Schiaparelli gown were all real and, yes, we're still recovering from that fact as well.



Kendall Jenner

Getty Images

Unlike big sis Kim, Kendall Jenner opted to keep the gemstones on her custom Marc Jacobs look solely on her collar (they're Swarovski crystals), while the rest of her look sparkled with sequins.

Aubrey Plaza

Getty Images

The glittering braiding on Aubrey Plaza's custom Stella McCartney gown was the most elevated edging on a cut-out we've ever seen.

Maude Apatow

Getty Images

Another cut out queen, Maude Apatow's Chloé gown featured crystalline borders around its hip-hugging cutouts. Like some celebs who went fully bejeweled with their garments, Apatow kept her jewelry simple.