These Were The Most Stylish Couples at the 2023 Met Gala

The Met Gala’s star-studded carpet had plenty of major moments (Doja Cat and Jared Leto’s Choupette-inspired looks, anyone?), but it was the celebrity couples that stole the show — especially with a handful of red carpet debuts.

The Kardashian-Jenner family arrived after rumors circulated that the family would be snubbed, but it gave us the run-in of the century — a Pete Davidson and Kim K face-off (someone tell me what was said). Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson gave their fans all the feels when they arrived arm-in-arm, making their Met Gala debut.

The most iconic power couples in sports, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, nailed couple style once again and Mirka Federer made her Met Gala return with her husband Roger Federer, this time as a co-host. And, of course, Serena Williams, sneakers and all, made a huge statement, revealing she’s expecting baby no. 2 with Alexis Ohanian. They're Met Gala vets at this point, with multiple appearances under their belts.

And speaking of growing families, Karlie Kloss — who never shies from a flashbulb — arrived with a baby bump on full display, announcing she’s expecting baby no. 2 with her husband, Joshua Kushner, who's a bit shy about big-ticket events like the Met Gala. Making a fashionably late entrance, Rihanna showed off her baby bump alongside A$AP Rocky. And the couple that only had eyes for each other — Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra — attend fashion’s biggest night for the first time as parents.

Come for the fashion — it's the Met Gala we're talking about — but stay to feel the love.