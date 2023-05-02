Celebrity These Were The Most Stylish Couples at the 2023 Met Gala Don't you just love love? By Julia Meehan Julia Meehan Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 2, 2023 @ 12:14PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP The Met Gala’s star-studded carpet had plenty of major moments (Doja Cat and Jared Leto’s Choupette-inspired looks, anyone?), but it was the celebrity couples that stole the show — especially with a handful of red carpet debuts. The Kardashian-Jenner family arrived after rumors circulated that the family would be snubbed, but it gave us the run-in of the century — a Pete Davidson and Kim K face-off (someone tell me what was said). Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson gave their fans all the feels when they arrived arm-in-arm, making their Met Gala debut. The most iconic power couples in sports, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, nailed couple style once again and Mirka Federer made her Met Gala return with her husband Roger Federer, this time as a co-host. And, of course, Serena Williams, sneakers and all, made a huge statement, revealing she's expecting baby no. 2 with Alexis Ohanian. They're Met Gala vets at this point, with multiple appearances under their belts. And speaking of growing families, Karlie Kloss — who never shies from a flashbulb — arrived with a baby bump on full display, announcing she's expecting baby no. 2 with her husband, Joshua Kushner, who's a bit shy about big-ticket events like the Met Gala. Making a fashionably late entrance, Rihanna showed off her baby bump alongside A$AP Rocky. And the couple that only had eyes for each other — Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra — attend fashion's biggest night for the first time as parents. Come for the fashion — it's the Met Gala we're talking about — but stay to feel the love. 01 of 10 Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue What better place than The Met steps to announce you are expecting baby no. 2? And who better than legendary Met Gala-goers Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian? Looking fabulous as ever, the soon-to-be mother of two debuted her baby bump in a black form-fitting Gucci gown featuring a plunging neckline, sheer long sleeves with white cuffs, and a white mermaid tulle skirt. Her husband, who knew better than to even try to outshine his grand-slam wife, wore a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie. 02 of 10 Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images It was date night for mom and dad, and they coordinated with matching Valentino looks. Looking as chic than ever, Priyanka slipped on a black strapless gown featuring a big bow at the waist and a high slit that revealed her black platform pumps. The most notable part of the eye-catching look was undoubtedly the long, ruffle-lined black and white cape. Coordinating with his wife, Nick opted for a classic suit with an edgy twist — a leather suit jacket with a studded black tie. 03 of 10 Myke Wright & Lizzo Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The couple that we can’t get enough of, Myke Wright and Lizzo, walked hand-in-hand up the famed steps. Despite her hair and makeup being an ode to Audrey Hepburn, the pop star donned a Chanel number consisting of a black gown layered with a pearl shawl. She finished the look with Karl Lagerfeld-inspired accessories: pearl embellished fingerless, leather gloves and chainmail booties. Her plus-one for the evening sported a timeless, all-black suit with a bow tie and patent leather dress shoes. 04 of 10 Rihanna & A$AP Rocky ANGELA WEISS / AFP Arriving fashionably late, Rihanna made an entrance alongside A$AP Rocky in an all-white, over-the-top ensemble consisting of a dramatic Valentino gown adorned with massive white floral appliqués from head-to-torso and big train energy. She closed out the look with a bold, red lip, white fingerless gloves, and matching cat-eye sunglasses with mega-long false eyelashes. Meanwhile, A$AP donned a Gucci look, including sparkling denim pants under a plaid kilt and a stack of belts around his waist. 05 of 10 Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The couple, who have been dating for nearly five years but have never made their Met Gala debut, are finally giving their fans what they’ve been waiting for. In doing so, the low-key couple opted for matchy-matchy looks. The actress slipped on a see-through floral tulle mididress from Fendi's Spring/Summer 2019 collection and perfectly matched her makeup with vibrant pink and green eyeshadow. Alongside her, Pattinson paired a black Dior suit with a sweeping pleated skirt and trousers and traded a gold pin in lieu of a tie. 06 of 10 Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue No other couple out there meshes their style quite like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Arriving at the 2023 Met Gala, the couple coordinated their looks for the evening with all-leather Prada ensembles. Gabrielle made a statement in a fiery red look with an oversized leather trench coat and floor-sweeping dress. As for Dwyane, he coordinated with his wife in an all-black outfit complete with a leather button-up top and matching gloves. 07 of 10 Taika Waititi & Rita Ora Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Making their way up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art steps, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora had everyone gasping for air. Maybe it was Rita’s naked dress or the dramatic train or the intricate nail art, either way, Rita is high up on the list of best dresses. Ora's sheer black Prabal Gurung gown featured a corset bodice with floral lace. But the moment of the night was her look dripping in jewelry, with even her manicure embellished. For his part, Waititi wore draped pearl necklaces and a flashy, shiny suit. 08 of 10 Salma Hayek & François-Henri Pinault John Shearer/WireImage Paying homage to this year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” Salma Hayek gave a sweet tribute to Karl donning a red Gucci gown featuring a patent red corset, a matching tiered tulle skirt, and pearls draped over her shoulders. She paired the red-hot statement with a sleek back ponytail braid adorned with matching red floral appliqués. Her plus-one for the evening, François-Henri Pinault, dressed in a classic navy blue tuxedo. 09 of 10 Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images It was the night to debut your baby bumps. First, Serena Williams, then Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner. For the baby’s first Met, Karlie donned a slinky black bespoke Loewe dress that was accessorized with multi-strand pearls and matching beading around the waist. Kushner gave his wife the glowing moment, opting for a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie. 10 of 10 Brooklyn & Nicole Peltz Beckham Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld Even at the Met, the couple loves to match and arrived in coordinating black and white Valentino looks. Giving us plenty of PDA, Nicole slipped into a strapless ruched white gown by the fashion house with a long black bow tied to her waist. Also in Valentino, Brooklyn sported a sheer blouse with an all-black suit.