Shania Twain Showed Up at the 2023 Grammys Dressed Like a Literal Cowgirl

Country meets camp.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 5, 2023 @ 06:55PM

Shania Twain showed up to the 2023 Grammy Awards in a campy look that still honored her country roots. The music legend arrived on the carpet in a black-and-white spotted, all-sequin Harris Reed suit complete with flared trousers and a structured blazer. She layered the look over a black bustier and accessorized with Messika jewelry (including a choker, earrings, and rings) and a larger-than-life coordinating hat also from Harris Reed.

While the suit alone is certainly enough to make a statement, Twain (queen of changing hair colors) went full Ronald McDonald with long, pin-straight fiery red hair which matched her crimson lip color.

Shania Twain 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Spotted Suit

Getty Images

This isn't Twain's first rodeo — the star has 18 Grammy nominations overall and 5 wins during her storied career, including the award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her smash hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" in 2000.

Twain's latest album, Queen of Me, dropped on February 3 and marks her sixth studio album. In a recent interview with InStyle, Twain opened up about how this album differs from her previous ones. "It's more rhythmic in a lot of ways. That is very new to me, to the broadness of my recording style so far," she explained.  "There's a lot more ‘get up and want to shake your body’ kind of thing. There's still some stomp in there, though. It's almost like everything is there, but a new dimension. I just really want to get up and dance to it myself."

Related Articles
Viola Davis holding grammy award
Viola Davis Is Officially an EGOT Winner
Cardi B
Cardi B Debuted a Mullet While Wearing a Patchwork Leather and See-Through Lace Gown
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Vintage Thong Bikini Is Older Than She Is
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Hot Pink Lingerie Featured a Two-in-One Midriff and Underboob-Baring Cutout
This Sexy Dress Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood
Salma Hayek, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner Have All Worn This Sexy Dress Trend Taking Over Hollywood
copenhagen fashion week fall 2023
Highlights From Copenhagen Fashion Week You Might Have Missed
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted a Wavy Bob at the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show
Ashley Graham no pants trend
Ashley Graham Added Her Own Flair to the Pantsless Trend
Shania Twain Blonde Hair 2023 Cocktails with Republic Records Artists
Shania Twain Debuted Blonde Hair in a Vibrant Orange Silk Dress and Sky-High Boots
Reese Witherspoon Peplum Midi Dress
Reese Witherspoon's Plunging Strapless Dress Featured This Controversial Design Detail
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's Blinged-Out Bra Is Dripping in Crystal Fringe
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Just Broke a Cardinal Fashion Rule Wearing This Ultra-Sexy ‘90s Dress Trend
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Liner Perfectly
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Perfectly
Halsey Short Hair 2018 American Music Awards
Halsey Wore a Super-Short Plaid Blazer Dress
Pamela Anderson satin gown night two
Pamela Anderson Paired a Cowl Neck Satin Gown with a Draped Wool Coat
Shania
Shania Twain Had No Idea Singing With Harry Styles Would Be Such a "Landmark Moment"