Shania Twain Showed Up at the 2023 Grammys Dressed Like a Literal Cowgirl

Shania Twain showed up to the 2023 Grammy Awards in a campy look that still honored her country roots. The music legend arrived on the carpet in a black-and-white spotted, all-sequin Harris Reed suit complete with flared trousers and a structured blazer. She layered the look over a black bustier and accessorized with Messika jewelry (including a choker, earrings, and rings) and a larger-than-life coordinating hat also from Harris Reed.

While the suit alone is certainly enough to make a statement, Twain (queen of changing hair colors) went full Ronald McDonald with long, pin-straight fiery red hair which matched her crimson lip color.

This isn't Twain's first rodeo — the star has 18 Grammy nominations overall and 5 wins during her storied career, including the award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her smash hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" in 2000.

Twain's latest album, Queen of Me, dropped on February 3 and marks her sixth studio album. In a recent interview with InStyle, Twain opened up about how this album differs from her previous ones. "It's more rhythmic in a lot of ways. That is very new to me, to the broadness of my recording style so far," she explained. "There's a lot more ‘get up and want to shake your body’ kind of thing. There's still some stomp in there, though. It's almost like everything is there, but a new dimension. I just really want to get up and dance to it myself."

