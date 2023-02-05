Celebrity Shania Twain Showed Up at the 2023 Grammys Dressed Like a Literal Cowgirl Country meets camp. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 5, 2023 @ 06:55PM Pin Share Tweet Email Shania Twain showed up to the 2023 Grammy Awards in a campy look that still honored her country roots. The music legend arrived on the carpet in a black-and-white spotted, all-sequin Harris Reed suit complete with flared trousers and a structured blazer. She layered the look over a black bustier and accessorized with Messika jewelry (including a choker, earrings, and rings) and a larger-than-life coordinating hat also from Harris Reed. While the suit alone is certainly enough to make a statement, Twain (queen of changing hair colors) went full Ronald McDonald with long, pin-straight fiery red hair which matched her crimson lip color. Getty Images Shania Twain Says Her Songs Belong to Everybody This isn't Twain's first rodeo — the star has 18 Grammy nominations overall and 5 wins during her storied career, including the award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her smash hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" in 2000. Twain's latest album, Queen of Me, dropped on February 3 and marks her sixth studio album. In a recent interview with InStyle, Twain opened up about how this album differs from her previous ones. "It's more rhythmic in a lot of ways. That is very new to me, to the broadness of my recording style so far," she explained. "There's a lot more ‘get up and want to shake your body’ kind of thing. There's still some stomp in there, though. It's almost like everything is there, but a new dimension. I just really want to get up and dance to it myself."