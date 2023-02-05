News Awards & Events Grammys See Every Showstopping Look From the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet The biggest night in music always serves some of the biggest looks. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines and Madeline Hirsch Updated on February 5, 2023 @ 06:31PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Unlike its more formal siblings, the Grammy Awards red carpet is a bit more fun and fancy free when compared to the gravitas of the Academy Awards (which are on the horizon FYI) and even the more relaxed Golden Globes. Leave it to the biggest names in music to show up and show out, adding rock 'n' roll edge to the sometimes stuffy-red carpet fashion that we see on the regular. With big names like Brandi Carlile and Lizzo set to take the stage and nominees that run the gamut from fashion darling Doja Cat to Adele, Beyoncé, and Mary J. Blige, there's no doubt that these spectacular looks will top the charts. Before the gilt gramophones get handed out tonight, the stars will have the chance to step up and show us who is in the running for best dressed. See the Full List of 2023 Grammy Nominations Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the 2023 Grammys 01 of 04 Laverne Cox Getty Images Laverne Cox wore custom a custom Kim Kassas gown with a peplum silhouette and bronze detailing. 02 of 04 Doja Cat Getty Images Doja Cat wore a latex Atelier Versace gown with matching gloves. 03 of 04 Kelsea Ballerini Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini brought the color in a sunshine-yellow Prabal Gurung gown. 04 of 04 Shania Twain Shania Twain showed up in a full cow-print look by Harris Reed paired with Messika jewelry. The suit and matching hat were from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.