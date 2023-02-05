See Every Showstopping Look From the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

Unlike its more formal siblings, the Grammy Awards red carpet is a bit more fun and fancy free when compared to the gravitas of the Academy Awards (which are on the horizon FYI) and even the more relaxed Golden Globes. Leave it to the biggest names in music to show up and show out, adding rock 'n' roll edge to the sometimes stuffy-red carpet fashion that we see on the regular.

With big names like Brandi Carlile and Lizzo set to take the stage and nominees that run the gamut from fashion darling Doja Cat to Adele, Beyoncé, and Mary J. Blige, there's no doubt that these spectacular looks will top the charts. Before the gilt gramophones get handed out tonight, the stars will have the chance to step up and show us who is in the running for best dressed.

Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the 2023 Grammys