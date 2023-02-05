See Every Showstopping Look From the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

The biggest night in music always serves some of the biggest looks.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
and Madeline Hirsch
Updated on February 5, 2023 @ 06:31PM
Doja Cat wearing Versace at the 2023 Grammys
Photo:

Getty Images

Unlike its more formal siblings, the Grammy Awards red carpet is a bit more fun and fancy free when compared to the gravitas of the Academy Awards (which are on the horizon FYI) and even the more relaxed Golden Globes. Leave it to the biggest names in music to show up and show out, adding rock 'n' roll edge to the sometimes stuffy-red carpet fashion that we see on the regular.

With big names like Brandi Carlile and Lizzo set to take the stage and nominees that run the gamut from fashion darling Doja Cat to Adele, Beyoncé, and Mary J. Blige, there's no doubt that these spectacular looks will top the charts. Before the gilt gramophones get handed out tonight, the stars will have the chance to step up and show us who is in the running for best dressed.

Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the 2023 Grammys

01 of 04

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox wearing Kim Kassas at the 2023 Grammys

Getty Images

Laverne Cox wore custom a custom Kim Kassas gown with a peplum silhouette and bronze detailing.

02 of 04

Doja Cat

Doja Cat wearing Versace to the 2023 Grammys

Getty Images

Doja Cat wore a latex Atelier Versace gown with matching gloves.

03 of 04

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini in yellow Prabal Gurung gown Grammys 2023

Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini brought the color in a sunshine-yellow Prabal Gurung gown.

04 of 04

Shania Twain

Shania Twain in a suit by Harris Reed at the Grammys 2023

Shania Twain showed up in a full cow-print look by Harris Reed paired with Messika jewelry. The suit and matching hat were from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Related Articles
Doja Cat Viktor Rolf Couture
Doja Cat Wore Faux Facial Hair to the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show
Best Halftime Fashion Moments
The 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments to Date
Celeb Stylist
The 8 Most Memorable Celebrity Outfits of 2022, According to Stylists
Rihanna Angela Bassett 2023 Golden Globes
Rihanna Showing Up Fashionably Late to the Golden Globes Is the Ultimate Power Move
Lady Gaga with pinned up curls, a fresh face, and white liner
Lady Gaga's Beauty Evolution, From Aspiring Singer to Cultural Icon
Lady Gaga at the VMAs in her infamous meat dress
Behold: Lady Gaga's Most Gaga Looks Ever
Jennifer Lopez - Most Naked Looks
19 Times Jennifer Lopez Was Nearly Naked on the Red Carpet
Jennifer Lopez in a voluminous pink tulle gown
50 Times Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Looks Made Our Jaws Drop
Future of Fashion: Opera Gloves Are Everywhere
Opera Gloves Are the Confusing But Cute Fashion Trend That's Suddenly Everywhere
Everyone Is Dressing Like 2002 Christina Aguilera Now
Everyone Is Dressing Like 2002 Christina Aguilera Now
Celebrities Are Changing Stylists and Overhauling Their Image
So Many Celebrities Swapped Stylists in 2021
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Fashion Evolution, According to Longtime Stylist Ami Patel
Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes in L.A. (2007)
A Brief History of the Revenge Dress
voices of style
The Designers and Stylists Who Defined Fashion in 2021
Time to Revisit the History of Streetwear & Give Black Women the Credit They Deserve
Fashion History Forgot the Black Women Who Invented Streetwear
Michelle Obama wearing an electric blue Elie Saab suit with bright accent stripes
Michelle Obama's Fashion Evolution in Over 100 Looks