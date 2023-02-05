Megan Fox's White Gown Looked Right Out of a Rock Star Wedding at the 2023 Grammys

Hollywood's favorite internet couple and PDA-loving duo arrived on the 2023 Grammys red carpet in very on-brand looks. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) hit the Grammys looking crazy in love in coordinating silver outfits, but what caught our eye was Megan's white-hot red carpet gown.

Styled by her long-time collaborator Maeve Reilly, Fox opted for a white dress (a preview of her wedding style, perhaps?) with a mermaid-inspired flared skirt, a jewel-encrusted bodice, and a bustier top. She paired the ornate gown, courtesy of Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad who's known for his gorgeous embroidery and sparkling details, with a '60s-inspired flip in her hair and sparkly dangling earrings.

For her glam, she kept things simple and Megan Fox-y with a super glossy nude-pink lip, strong brows, a subtle blush contour, and glowing skin. What really stole the show on the beauty front were her dagger-sharp metallic nails. The solid gold manicure, which was created for her and fiancé MGK, featured little crystal crosses for a bit of extra rock-star sparkle.

Kelly is nominated for his first Grammy tonight in the Best Rock Album category for Mainstream Sellout, and Fox walked the carpet alongside her fiancé to show her support. The couple also attended last night's Pre-Grammys gala, and while Fox looked flawless, she told her Instagram followers that she was actually feeling worse for wear. "Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party," she captioned alongside a carousel of images capturing her in a striking red corset gown.

