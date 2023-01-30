The 2023 Grammys Gift Bag Is Here, And It’s Just as Dazzling As Ever

With awards show season officially in full swing, it’s only a matter of time until the music industry’s biggest and brightest gather for the best concert of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards. And while we may not get to see what our favorite celebrities wear for the occasion until they hit the red carpet on Feb. 5, Distinctive Assets is here to answer a much more important question ahead of time: What goodies will the celebrity attendees walk away with?

As always, the LA-based company is preparing to offer up its Presenter & Performer Gift Bags at this year’s ceremony, which will be preceded by an in-person gifting experience at the Grammy gift lounge presented by ReFa during the lead-up to Sunday’s show. The lounge will be held at Tom’s Watch Bar at L.A. Live where a celebrity invite list will be able to peruse gifts from ReFa as well as skincare items from Mirage Skincare, luxury strollers from Bugaboo, a variety of eyewear options from TurboFlex Eyewear, and more.

“We are excited to be back in Los Angeles and to once again be creating amazing GRAMMY gift magic,” says Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary. “While our gifts are known far and wide for being fun, fabulous, useful and unique, they also serve a grander purpose. Many of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses who meaningfully benefit from the worldwide exposure that being associated with Music’s Biggest Night affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission.”

Grammys nominees, performers, and presenters will also receive a preassembled Grammy gift bag in acknowledgment and appreciation of their participation, which will include an array of gifts from lesser-known lines as well as beloved brands. In addition to fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products from brands such as All Better Co, Banila Co USA, Beekeeper’s Naturals, Beli, C60 Purple Power, MUTHA, Daily Energy Cards, DAX Hair Care, ēcōMD, Garnier, and Lumibymari (to name a few), the gift back will also be chock-full of tech gadgets and home goodies from Colorful Plates, JBL, Kind Reason Co., and Selfish Candles.

Food, snack, and beverage picks from delicious brands like American Licorice Company, CLIF® Thins, Flour & Flower, Frontera Wines, Good Girl Chocolate, and Karma Nuts will round out guests’ gift bags, and experiences with Art Lipo Plastic Surgery, Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, FLY LYFE powered by FLY ON MY JET, Galit Ventura-Rozen, Jo Bowlby are also included for celebrities.