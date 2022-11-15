See the Full List of 2023 Grammy Nominations

To say this was a big year for music is probably the understatement of the century. From Harry Styles to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, many of the industry's key players released new albums in 2022 — meaning there could possibly be more moments like this. Not to mention, social media giant TikTok has had a major impact on music (and which tunes turn into chart-topping sensations), making the 2023 Grammy Awards one of the (few) awards shows you won't want to miss. (Plus, the fashion is always stellar).

Clearly, it goes without saying that the competition is stiff this year. On Nov. 15, the nominations rolled in with Beyoncé leading the pact with nine nominations including record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year. Adele and Harry Styles also stacked up the noms with seven and six respectively. Other artists to receive nods for their work this year include Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and more.

The 65th Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 2023, and will be broadcast on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Read on for a list of this year's top nominees.

Record of the Year

Abba, "Don't Shut Me Down"

Adele, "Easy on Me"

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"

Mary J. Blige, "Good Morning Gorgeous"

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock"

Doja Cat, "Woman"

Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Album of the Year

Abba, Voyage

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lizzo, Special

Harry Styles, Harry's House



Song Of The Year

Gayle, "abcdefu"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"

Adele, "Easy on Me"

DJ Khaled, "God Did"

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"

Bonnie Raitt, "Just Like That"

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg



Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele, "Easy on Me"

Bad Bunny, "Moscow Mule"

Doja Cat, "Woman"

Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Abba, "Don't Shut Me Down"

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran, "Bam Bam"

Coldplay & BTS, "My Universe"

Post Malone & Doja Cat, "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras, "Unholy"

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé, Higher

Kelly Clarkson, When Christmas Comes Around...

Norah Jones, I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix, Evergreen

Diana Ross, Thank You

Best Pop Vocal Album

Abba, Voyage

Adele, 30

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Lizzo, Special

Harry Styles ,Harry's House

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"

Bonobo, "Rosewood"

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, "I’m Good (Blue)"

Diplo and Miguel, "Don’t Forget My Love"

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R., "Intimidated"

Rüfüs Du Sol, "On My Knees"

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé, "Renaissance

Bonobo, "Fragments"

Diplo, "Diplo"

Odesza, "The Last Goodbye"

Rüfüs Du Sol, "Surrender"

Best Music Video

Adele, "Easy on Me"

BTS, "Yet to Come"

Doja Cat, "Woman"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"

Taylor Swift, "All Too Well: The Short Film"

For a complete list of nominees, visit www.grammy.com.

