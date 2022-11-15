See the Full List of 2023 Grammy Nominations

Music's biggest night is just around the corner.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
and
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on November 15, 2022 @ 01:21PM
Olivia Rodrigo Holding Grammy Awards at 2022 Grammys
Photo:

Getty Images

To say this was a big year for music is probably the understatement of the century. From Harry Styles to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, many of the industry's key players released new albums in 2022 — meaning there could possibly be more moments like this. Not to mention, social media giant TikTok has had a major impact on music (and which tunes turn into chart-topping sensations), making the 2023 Grammy Awards one of the (few) awards shows you won't want to miss. (Plus, the fashion is always stellar).

Clearly, it goes without saying that the competition is stiff this year. On Nov. 15, the nominations rolled in with Beyoncé leading the pact with nine nominations including record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year. Adele and Harry Styles also stacked up the noms with seven and six respectively. Other artists to receive nods for their work this year include Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and more.

The 65th Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 2023, and will be broadcast on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Read on for a list of this year's top nominees.

Record of the Year
Abba, "Don't Shut Me Down"
Adele, "Easy on Me"
Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"
Mary J. Blige, "Good Morning Gorgeous"
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock"
Doja Cat, "Woman"
Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"
Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Album of the Year
Abba, Voyage
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lizzo, Special
Harry Styles, Harry's House

Song Of The Year
Gayle, "abcdefu"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"
Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"
Adele, "Easy on Me"
DJ Khaled, "God Did"
Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"
Bonnie Raitt, "Just Like That"

Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele, "Easy on Me"
Bad Bunny, "Moscow Mule"
Doja Cat, "Woman"
Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Abba, "Don't Shut Me Down"
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran, "Bam Bam"
Coldplay & BTS, "My Universe"
Post Malone & Doja Cat, "I Like You (A Happier Song)"
Sam Smith & Kim Petras, "Unholy"

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Michael Bublé, Higher
Kelly Clarkson, When Christmas Comes Around...
Norah Jones, I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix, Evergreen
Diana Ross, Thank You

Best Pop Vocal Album
Abba, Voyage
Adele, 30
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Lizzo, Special
Harry Styles ,Harry's House

Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"
Bonobo, "Rosewood"
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, "I’m Good (Blue)"
Diplo and Miguel, "Don’t Forget My Love"
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R., "Intimidated"
Rüfüs Du Sol, "On My Knees"

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé, "Renaissance
Bonobo, "Fragments"
Diplo, "Diplo"
Odesza, "The Last Goodbye"
Rüfüs Du Sol, "Surrender"

Best Music Video
Adele, "Easy on Me"
BTS, "Yet to Come"
Doja Cat, "Woman"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well: The Short Film"

For a complete list of nominees, visit www.grammy.com.

