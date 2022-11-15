News Awards & Events Grammys See the Full List of 2023 Grammy Nominations Music's biggest night is just around the corner. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines and Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 15, 2022 @ 01:21PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images To say this was a big year for music is probably the understatement of the century. From Harry Styles to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, many of the industry's key players released new albums in 2022 — meaning there could possibly be more moments like this. Not to mention, social media giant TikTok has had a major impact on music (and which tunes turn into chart-topping sensations), making the 2023 Grammy Awards one of the (few) awards shows you won't want to miss. (Plus, the fashion is always stellar). Clearly, it goes without saying that the competition is stiff this year. On Nov. 15, the nominations rolled in with Beyoncé leading the pact with nine nominations including record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year. Adele and Harry Styles also stacked up the noms with seven and six respectively. Other artists to receive nods for their work this year include Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and more. See All the Best Looks From the 2022 Grammy Awards The 65th Grammys will take place on Sunday, February 2023, and will be broadcast on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Read on for a list of this year's top nominees. Record of the YearAbba, "Don't Shut Me Down"Adele, "Easy on Me"Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"Mary J. Blige, "Good Morning Gorgeous"Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock"Doja Cat, "Woman"Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"Lizzo, "About Damn Time"Harry Styles, "As It Was" Album of the YearAbba, VoyageAdele, 30Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin TiBeyoncé, Renaissance Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)Brandi Carlile, In These Silent DaysColdplay, Music of the SpheresKendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big SteppersLizzo, SpecialHarry Styles, Harry's House Song Of The YearGayle, "abcdefu"Lizzo, "About Damn Time"Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)"Harry Styles, "As It Was"Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"Adele, "Easy on Me"DJ Khaled, "God Did"Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"Bonnie Raitt, "Just Like That" Best New ArtistAnittaOmar ApolloDOMi & JD BeckMuni LongSamara JoyLattoMåneskinTobe NwigweMolly TuttleWet Leg Best Pop Solo PerformanceAdele, "Easy on Me"Bad Bunny, "Moscow Mule"Doja Cat, "Woman"Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"Lizzo, "About Damn Time"Harry Styles, "As It Was" Best Pop Duo/Group PerformanceAbba, "Don't Shut Me Down"Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran, "Bam Bam"Coldplay & BTS, "My Universe"Post Malone & Doja Cat, "I Like You (A Happier Song)"Sam Smith & Kim Petras, "Unholy" Best Traditional Pop Vocal AlbumMichael Bublé, Higher Kelly Clarkson, When Christmas Comes Around...Norah Jones, I Dream of Christmas (Extended)Pentatonix, EvergreenDiana Ross, Thank You Best Pop Vocal AlbumAbba, VoyageAdele, 30Coldplay, Music of the SpheresLizzo, SpecialHarry Styles ,Harry's House Best Dance/Electronic RecordingBeyoncé, "Break My Soul"Bonobo, "Rosewood"David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, "I’m Good (Blue)"Diplo and Miguel, "Don’t Forget My Love"Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R., "Intimidated"Rüfüs Du Sol, "On My Knees" Best Dance/Electronic Music AlbumBeyoncé, "RenaissanceBonobo, "Fragments"Diplo, "Diplo"Odesza, "The Last Goodbye"Rüfüs Du Sol, "Surrender" Best Music VideoAdele, "Easy on Me"BTS, "Yet to Come"Doja Cat, "Woman"Harry Styles, "As It Was"Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"Taylor Swift, "All Too Well: The Short Film" For a complete list of nominees, visit www.grammy.com.