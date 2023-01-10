See All the Amazing Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are back. And while the return of the only awards show that combines TV and film into one high-glam night isn't without controversy, there's one thing that nobody can deny: the nominees and presenters came in their best looks to celebrate. The 2023 Golden Globes is bringing together some old favorites, like Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, and Michelle Williams, while new faces like Jenna Ortega and first-time nominee Selena Gomez are also up for big awards tonight for viral projects like Wednesday on Netflix and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

On the TV side, only time will tell if Abbott Elementary continues to dominate its competition and if House of the Dragon will continue Game of Thrones's winning streak. And everyone's curious to see exactly how the film categories will play out, since the Globes are often a sign of what's to come at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Academy Awards, which both on the horizon.

Here's every amazing look that came down the red carpet tonight, from the leading men in their black tie best to every celebrity that added opera gloves to their looks.

01 of 42

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox golden Globes 2023

Getty Images

Laverne Cox wore a vintage John Galliano dress from Spring/Summer 2007, with Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewelry.

02 of 42

Britt Lower

Britt Lower Golden Globes 2023

Getty Images

Severance's Britt Lower wore a Bach Mai dress from the designer's Pre-Fall 2023 collection and finished her look with REZA jewelry including the line's Dune ring and Y'dol earrings.

03 of 42

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Abbot Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph told Laverne Cox that she had nothing prepared for her now-viral Emmys speech. Her daughter, Ivy, styled her in this Aliétte by Jason Rembert gown.

04 of 42

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nominated for Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Jenny Slate wore a green Rodarte gown.

05 of 42

Abby Elliott

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Abby Elliott chose a long-sleeved sequin gown from Pamella Roland for the 2023 Golden Globes. She co-stars on Hulu's The Bear, which was nominated for two awards.

06 of 42

Jamie Lee Curtis

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Presenter Jamie Lee Curtis wore a lace cape and a sleek black column to the red carpet.

07 of 42

Quinta Brunson

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson wore a dramatic strapless gown with tulle details from Christian Siriano.

08 of 42

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco Golden Globes 2023

Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco's empire-waist dress also featured delicate jeweled straps.

09 of 42

Eddie Redmayne

Golden Globes

Getty Images

During his red carpet interview, Eddie Redmayne called his silk rose brooch "whimsical." His chocolate brown suit is by Valentino.

10 of 42

Jeremy Pope

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Jeremy Pope arrived in an all-leather outfit and accessorized with a spotlight-stealing diamond chain.

11 of 42

Jeremy Allen White

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Nominated for his role in The Bear, Jeremy Allen White wore a complete look by Dior Men.

12 of 42

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar Jones Golden Globes 2023

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nominated for her role in Under the Banner of Heaven, Daisy Edgar-Jones told red carpet host Laverne Cox that she was a Swiftie and that her favorite Taylor Swift era is the singer's current Midnights phase.

13 of 42

Julia Garner

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Though she's not starring in Barbie, Julia Garner arrived on the red carpet in a Barbiecore gown covered in sparkling crystals. Her jewelry was by De Beers.

14 of 42

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki

Getty Images

Dressed in Dior, Elizabeth Debicki wore a pink dress reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn, a far cry from her role as Princess Diana in The Crown.

15 of 42

Sebastian Stan

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Sebastian Stan, nominated for his role as rocker Tommy Lee in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, wore a double-breasted tuxedo from Lanvin.

16 of 42

Billy Porter

Billy Porter golden Globes 2023

Getty images

Billy Porter wore a long, double-breasted gown with a bustle and satin details. The look is by Christian Siriano.

17 of 42

Michelle Williams

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Michelle Williams's gown was covered in layers and layers of swirling ruffles.

18 of 42

Jennifer Hudson

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Oscar-winning Jennifer Hudson arrived at the 2023 Golden Globes looking like a trophy herself in an embellished gold gown.

19 of 42

Viola Davis

Viola Davis

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Viola Davis wore a cobalt blue gown on the red carpet. She finished her look with Chopard jewelry.

20 of 42

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain's gown featured an intricate crystal embellished web over a sheer layer. Her dress is by Oscar de la Renta and she added Gucci jewelry to finish her look.

21 of 42

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Angela Bassett is the first Marvel actor nominated for a Golden Globe. She wore a silver dress by Pamella Roland and heels by Sarah Flint. She finished the look with jewelry by Chopard.

22 of 42

Jenna Ortega

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Nominated for her first Golden Globe, Jenna Ortega wore a Gucci gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Of course, she spoke about her viral Wednesday dance on the red carpet, saying that she watched dance videos beforehand for inspiration.

23 of 42

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri added opera gloves to her two-piece gown by Rosie Assoulin.

24 of 42

Lily James

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Lily James said that she could not wait to take off her Atelier Versace gown so she could actually move and party with her fellow nominees. She also debuted a new hair color and cut at the 2023 Golden Globes. Her jewelry was by Harry Winston.

25 of 42

Ana de Armas

Ana De Armas

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Presenter and nominee Ana de Armas wore a Louis Vuitton gown to the 2023 Golden Globes.

26 of 42

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Golden Globe winner Michaela Jaé Rodriguez wore a dramatic blue gown by Balmain a year after taking home a trophy for her role in Pose.

27 of 42

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wearing Givenchy, Natasha Lyonne said she planned her outfit to stay dry, though the storms that came to L.A. spared the Golden Globes.

28 of 42

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank

Amy Sussman

Hilary Swank, who announced her pregnancy back in 2022, arrived in a green gown with long bow details. She is nominated this year for her role in Alaska Daily.

29 of 42

Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Black Panther star Letitia Wright wore a Prada column on the red carpet.

30 of 42

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver wore a long-sleeved gown with a deep-V neckline by Saint Laurent to the 2023 Golden Globes. She's won two Golden Globes in the past.

31 of 42

Claire Danes

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Claire Danes's Giambattista Valli gown featured the designer's signature bow front and center. The rest of her gown was covered in intricate embroidery.

32 of 42

Selena Gomez

Golden Globes

Getty Images

First-time nominee Selena Gomez wore a black column gown with dramatic puffed sleeves by Valentino.

33 of 42

Emma D’Arcy

Emma D'Arcy

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

House of the Dragon's Emma D’Arcy wore pants and a skirt to the 2023 Golden Globes.

34 of 42

Anya Taylor-Joy

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Nominated for her role as Margot in The Menu, Anya Taylor-Joy wore a Dior two-piece dress.

35 of 42

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Everything Everywhere All at Once star and nominee Michelle Yeoh wore a shimmering floor-grazing gown by Armani Privé.

36 of 42

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Seth Rogen wore a look by Dior Men.

37 of 42

Donald Glover

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Donald Glover wore a look by Saint Laurent he described as a red carpet "robe."

38 of 42

Andrew Garfield

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Nominated for his role in Under the Banner of Heaven, Andrew Garfield arrived sans tie for a casual red carpet look.

39 of 42

Austin Butler

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Austin Butler was nominated for his role in Elvis.

40 of 42

Jean Smart

Jean Smart

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jean Smart, star of Hacks, wore a blazer gown to the show.

41 of 42

Salma Hayek Pinault

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Salma Hayek Pinault wore the red carpet staple naked dress, though her version featured sleeves.

42 of 42

Margot Robbie

Golden Globes

Getty Images

Margot Robbie wore custom Chanel to the 2023 Golden Globes. She's nominated for her role in Babylon.

