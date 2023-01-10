See All the Amazing Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are back. And while the return of the only awards show that combines TV and film into one high-glam night isn't without controversy, there's one thing that nobody can deny: the nominees and presenters came in their best looks to celebrate. The 2023 Golden Globes is bringing together some old favorites, like Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, and Michelle Williams, while new faces like Jenna Ortega and first-time nominee Selena Gomez are also up for big awards tonight for viral projects like Wednesday on Netflix and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

On the TV side, only time will tell if Abbott Elementary continues to dominate its competition and if House of the Dragon will continue Game of Thrones's winning streak. And everyone's curious to see exactly how the film categories will play out, since the Globes are often a sign of what's to come at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Academy Awards, which both on the horizon.

Here's every amazing look that came down the red carpet tonight, from the leading men in their black tie best to every celebrity that added opera gloves to their looks.