There are some stars that truly can just do no wrong on the red carpet — and one of them is Lily James.

For the 2023 Golden Globes, the star opted for a gorgeous, chic lob, crafted by celebrity hairstylist Halley Brisker. But one thing you probably wouldn't guess about the look is that the artist actually used tape-in extensions — along with a few cult-favorite products — to create the look.

Lucky for us, Brisker gave InStyle a full breakdown on how it all came together.

The inspiration behind James's look came from '90s glam — Italian Vogue to be exact; with a nod to classic Hollywood. "The dress was a real statement, so after some initial ideas, we decided it needed something expensive-feeling, yet still soft on Lily's features," Brisker explains.



Courtesy

As for how he created the look, the hairstylist started off using Olaplex's No.6 Bond Smoother, along with No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum. Next, he created a side part just above the arch of her brow, before blowing the hair out with a medium round brush for volume.

"I rolled her hair under while drying, creating a nice beveled finish," he shares. "I gave some lift in the front to really help accentuate the silhouette and then added in some extra holding spray and dried with a tight tension, ensuring it popped upright nicely and stayed there."

Then came the secret sauce: extensions.

"I applied Great Lengths GL Tape-Ins in shade 02 on either side to achieve this, just using enough to fill the space nicely; this should be judged person to person," Brisker continues. "The benefit of the Great Lengths system is that they are sandwich tapes and sit beautifully flat, creating a seamless and invisible effect."

To finish it all off, he ran a flat iron through James's hair, flicking out one side. "I completed the look with a wipe down from the parting and applying some finishing balm and a dusting of hairspray," he adds.

And for anyone looking to recreate the look at home, Brisker has one piece of advice: "Always ensure you cool your styled sections after using heat, especially when creating flicks as this locks the style in," he explains. "It can be done with the cool shot setting on your dryer. Also, a dense texture spray is a great way to get some extra body and hold in your finished look."

There you have it.

