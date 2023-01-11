News Awards & Events Golden Globes Everything You Didn't See at the 2023 Golden Globes After-Party The big show was just the beginning of the festivities. By Kirbie Johnson Published on January 11, 2023 @ 05:22PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images/ Amanda Lauro The Golden Globes are back after a contentious few years, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the show with a vow to honor inclusivity and diversity moving forward. While you may have seen Jennifer Coolidge’s hilarious and emotional acceptance speech, the countless references to Rihanna, or Sheryl Lee Ralph’s advice to her 15-year-old self from the red carpet, more Golden Globes fun was had after the show at the official HFPA and Billboard After-Party. The night kicked off with red carpet arrivals at the iconic Beverly Hilton, where the show has been held since 1961. Nominees and guests enjoyed Icelandic salmon, butternut squash risotto, and a limoncello dome for dessert — perhaps White Lotus director and writer Mike White missed the dinner service — and Moët & Chandon Champagne. After the awards, winners, nominees and guests ushered out of the ballroom and to the soiree, hosted poolside at the Hilton. Here’s what (and who) you missed at the after-party. See All the Amazing Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2023 Golden Globes 01 of 10 Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes Getty Images Nominee Jenna Ortega and co-star Percy Hynes White took playful photos together at the MirMir photo booth after she changed into a Wednesday-inspired ensemble. 02 of 10 Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes No viral dance, but Ortega and Hynes still had a good time. 03 of 10 Anderson Paak as his DJ alter-ego DJ Pee.Wee Getty Images Paak spun songs like Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop” and Ice Cube, Mack 10, and Ms. Toi’s “You Can Do It” to a full dance floor. 04 of 10 There was a Soul Train moment. The stars got down on the dance floor. 05 of 10 Evan Peters Getty Images Dahmer actor and Golden Globe winner Evan Peters roamed with his award envelope. 06 of 10 Glen Powell and the 'Maverick' Crew Getty Images Glen Powell with his Top Gun: Maverick cast-mates after telling InStyle about his upcoming rom-com with Sydney Sweeney. 07 of 10 Paul Walter Hauser Getty images Black Bird winner Paul Walter Hauser watched his Golden Globe get engraved. 08 of 10 Sheryl Lee Ralph Getty Images Fans and fellow nominees approached Sheryl Lee Ralph to congratulate her. 09 of 10 Selena Gomez had the cutest date. She brought her little sister to the big show and we all let out a collective "awww." 10 of 10 Mike White The White Lotus creator was the night's MVP.