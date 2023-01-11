Everything You Didn't See at the 2023 Golden Globes After-party

The Golden Globes are back after a contentious few years, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the show with a vow to honor inclusivity and diversity moving forward. While you may have seen Jennifer Coolidge’s hilarious and emotional acceptance speech, the countless references to Rihanna, or Sheryl Lee Ralph’s advice to her 15-year-old self from the red carpet, more Golden Globes fun was had after the show at the official HFPA and Billboard After-Party.

The night kicked off with red carpet arrivals at the iconic Beverly Hilton, where the show has been held since 1961. Nominees and guests enjoyed Icelandic salmon, butternut squash risotto, and a limoncello dome for dessert — perhaps White Lotus director and writer Mike White missed the dinner service — and Moët & Chandon Champagne.

After the awards, winners, nominees and guests ushered out of the ballroom and to the soiree, hosted poolside at the Hilton. Here’s what (and who) you missed at the after-party.