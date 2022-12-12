News Awards & Events Golden Globes Here Are the 2023 Golden Globe Nominations The awards will be airing on Jan. 10 after a one-year hiatus. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 12, 2022 @ 09:26AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images After a hiatus in 2022 following the diversity controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the Golden Globes will be returning in January 2023. Last year, the HFPA still honored the year's top shows and films without the annual awards show and star-studded red carpet, but this year's Globes will take place with a formal ceremony hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael and will be televised on NBC and Peacock with the HFPA promising to do better. With a year chock-full of prestigious films returning to theaters — such as Women Talking, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Elvis — the competition for awards season is turning out to be quite stiff. While The Whale is also poised to receive many accolades this coming season, the film's star Brendan Fraser will be sitting out the Golden Globes following his 2018 sexual assault allegations against former HFPA president Philip Berk. “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate,” he recently told GQ. On Dec. 12, the nominations rolled in with The Banshees of Inisherin coming out on top with eight nods and Everything Everywhere All at Once and Babylon trailing behind with six and five nominations respectively. Other standout performances being recognized include Austin Butler for his titular role in Elvis, Aubrey Plaza for The White Lotus, and Jenna Ortega for Wednesday. Scroll on for the full list of the 2023 Golden Globe nominations and tune in on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST. Everything to Know About the 2023 Golden Globes Best Motion Picture – Drama Avatar: The Way of Water Elvis The Fabelmans Tár Top Gun: Maverick Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Triangle of Sadness Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language All Quiet on the Western Front Argentina, 1985 Close Decision to Leave RRR Best Director – Motion Picture James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once Baz Luhrmann, Elvis Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Best Screenplay – Motion Picture Todd Field, Tár Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Sarah Polley, Women Talking Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Cate Blanchett, Tár Olivia Colman, Empire of Light Viola Davis, The Woman King Ana de Armas, Blonde Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Austin Butler, Elvis Brendan Fraser, The Whale Hugh Jackman, The Son Bill Nighy, Living Jeremy Pope, The Inspection Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Margot Robbie, Babylon Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Diego Calva, Babylon Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Adam Driver, White Noise Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Ralph Fiennes, The Menu Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness Carey Mulligan, She Said Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Brad Pitt, Babylon Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse Best Motion Picture – Animated Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Turning Red Best Original Score – Motion Picture Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking Justin Hurwitz, Babylon John Williams, The Fabelmans Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin Best Original Song – Motion Picture “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing) “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick) “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building Wednesday Best Television Series – Drama Better Call Saul The Crown House of the Dragon Ozark Severance Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Kevin Costner, Yellowstone Diego Luna, Andor Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon Laura Linney, Ozark Imelda Staunton, The Crown Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily Zendaya, Euphoria Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Quinta Brunson, Abbot Elementary Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Jean Smart, Hacks Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Julia Garner, Ozark Janelle James, Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Donald Glover, Atlanta Bill Hader, Barry Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Black Bird Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Pam and Tommy The Dropout The White Lotus: Sicily Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Taron Egerton, Black Bird Colin Firth, The Staircase Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Lily James, Pam and Tommy Julia Roberts, Gaslit Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy