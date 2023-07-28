The 2023 Emmys Have Officially Been Postponed

After weeks of speculation surrounding whether the SAG-AFTRA strike would impact the 2023 Emmy Awards, the verdict has finally arrived. According to Variety, vendors for the awards ceremony recently revealed that the 75th Primetime Emmys will not air on Monday, September 18 as scheduled. Instead, television’s biggest night has officially been postponed indefinitely, with few answers as to when the star-studded ceremony will now take place.

While rumors have long circulated that the broadcast would move to either November or January in case of a postponement, Deadline reports that the Emmys are now expected to take place in January 2024 (although the date is not expected to be announced until early August) in order to give the industry more time to resolve its problems.

“Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations,” the Television Academy said last week in a statement. “We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available.”

News of the Emmys’ postponement comes just two weeks after this year’s nominees were announced on July 12 (less than 48 hours before the SAG-AFTRA strike officially began), where shows like Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso led nominations with 27, 24, 23, and 21 nods each.

Other beloved shows to walk away with their fair share of nods included Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Daisy Jones and The Six, Hulu’s The Bear and Only Murders In the Building, and Netflix’s breakout hit of the year, Wednesday.