The 2023 Emmys Have Officially Been Postponed

The 75th Primetime Emmys were originally slated to air on Monday, September 18.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 @ 10:50AM
Zendaya, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria, an Emmy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards
Photo:

getty

After weeks of speculation surrounding whether the SAG-AFTRA strike would impact the 2023 Emmy Awards, the verdict has finally arrived. According to Variety, vendors for the awards ceremony recently revealed that the 75th Primetime Emmys will not air on Monday, September 18 as scheduled. Instead, television’s biggest night has officially been postponed indefinitely, with few answers as to when the star-studded ceremony will now take place.

While rumors have long circulated that the broadcast would move to either November or January in case of a postponement, Deadline reports that the Emmys are now expected to take place in January 2024 (although the date is not expected to be announced until early August) in order to give the industry more time to resolve its problems. 

An Emmy statue is seen on the red carpet ahead of the 74th Emmy Awards

getty

“Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations,” the Television Academy said last week in a statement. “We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available.”

News of the Emmys’ postponement comes just two weeks after this year’s nominees were announced on July 12 (less than 48 hours before the SAG-AFTRA strike officially began), where shows like Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso led nominations with 27, 24, 23, and 21 nods each.

Other beloved shows to walk away with their fair share of nods included Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Daisy Jones and The Six, Hulu’s The Bear and Only Murders In the Building, and Netflix’s breakout hit of the year, Wednesday.

Related Articles
America Ferrera Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling Barbie premiere
Will the 'Barbie' Movie Have a Sequel?
Blake Lively 2022 Met Gala "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" Versace Dress
Blake Lively Just Jumped a Museum Rope to Fix Her Iconic Met Gala Dress
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Mastered Summer Style in a White Cutout Gown With a Sexy Back Slit
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired This Yearâs Hottest Shoe Trend With a White Mini Dress for Date Night
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 1-Year Anniversary With Ben Affleck in 2023’s Hottest Shoe
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable in the New 'American Horror Story' Teaser
Bella Hadid Plunging Gold Dress and Marc Kalman Golden Heart Awards
Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman Have Been Broken Up For Months
Composite of the Best Travel Purses of 2023 including dagne dover LANDON NEOPRENE CARRYALL BAG, calpak Luka Expandable Laptop Tote, and calpak Luka Belt Bag
We Found the 15 Best Travel Purses To Take With You on Your Next Vacation in 2023
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Wore the Most Confusing Pair of Shoes to Wimbledon
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Upped the Ante on Her Wimbledon Style With a Tennis Ball Green Dress
kylie jenner white set instagram
Kylie Jenner’s Floor-Skimming White Two-Piece Set Couldn’t Have Been More L.A.
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Striped Linen Blazer Was Made for Summer
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Wore the Retro Shoes That Are a Summer 2023 Must-Have
Florence Pugh Emily Blunt Wardrobe Malfunction
Florence Pugh Narrowly Saved Emily Blunt From a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During ‘Oppenheimer’’s U.K. Premiere
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Wimbledon 2018
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have Ignored This Royal Rule at Wimbledon on Numerous Occasions — Here's Why
Nicola Coughlan at the London Barbie premiere
All About Nicola Coughlan's Custom, Sustainable Wiederhoeft 'Barbie' Premiere Dress
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Press Tour Look Paid Tribute to This Ultra-Rare Doll