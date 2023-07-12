The 2023 Primetime Emmy Nominations Are Here

Even though the writer's strike and maybe-it'll-happen, maybe-it-won't actor's strike is looming over the entertainment industry, the Emmys are still scheduled to kick off this year's awards season in the fall. 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the Emmy Awards, which celebrate the best of primetime television. And with everyone being knee-deep in what the masses are saying is the new golden age of TV (there's just so much to watch and so little time to do it), this year's nominations may come as a surprise — especially with the final season of Succession and season 2 of The Bear on everyone's radars.

Critics lauded The Last Of Us , expecting the zombie epic to be up for at least an Outstanding Drama Series nomination, and with Succession's final bow happening, the same critics also expected Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, and Kieran Culkin to be honored with Lead Actor nominations. Also of note is Rihanna, who could land her very first Emmy nomination for The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, which could be up for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). If honored, she could be up against Elton John and his special, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

Here are this year's nominations, so you can see all the snubs and surprises. The big show arrives on Monday, September 18, 2023, and will be televised on Fox.

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Rupaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader - Barry

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Edgerton - Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon - George & Tammy

Steven Yeun - Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback - Swarm

Kathryn Hahn - Beef

Riley Keough - Tiny Beautiful Things

Ali Wong- Beef

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan-Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook - Succession

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun — Succession

Michael Imperioli — The White Lotus

Theo James — The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

Alan Ruck — Succession

Will Sharpe — The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Janelle James — Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple — Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams — Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan — Barry

Phil Dunster — Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler — Barry

