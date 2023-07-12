News The 2023 Primetime Emmy Nominations Are Here And just like that ... awards season is almost here. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 @ 12:02PM Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Even though the writer's strike and maybe-it'll-happen, maybe-it-won't actor's strike is looming over the entertainment industry, the Emmys are still scheduled to kick off this year's awards season in the fall. 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the Emmy Awards, which celebrate the best of primetime television. And with everyone being knee-deep in what the masses are saying is the new golden age of TV (there's just so much to watch and so little time to do it), this year's nominations may come as a surprise — especially with the final season of Succession and season 2 of The Bear on everyone's radars. Critics lauded The Last Of Us , expecting the zombie epic to be up for at least an Outstanding Drama Series nomination, and with Succession's final bow happening, the same critics also expected Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, and Kieran Culkin to be honored with Lead Actor nominations. Also of note is Rihanna, who could land her very first Emmy nomination for The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, which could be up for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). If honored, she could be up against Elton John and his special, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. Here are this year's nominations, so you can see all the snubs and surprises. The big show arrives on Monday, September 18, 2023, and will be televised on Fox. Outstanding Variety Talk Series The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Jimmy Kimmel Live! Late Night with Seth Meyers The Late Show with Stephen Colbert The Problem With Jon Stewart Outstanding Competition Program The Amazing Race Rupaul's Drag Race Survivor Top Chef The Voice Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate - Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face Jenna Ortega - Wednesday Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Bill Hader - Barry Jason Segel - Shrinking Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso Jeremy Allen White - The Bear Outstanding Comedy Series Abbott Elementary Barry The Bear Jury Duty The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Only Murders in the Building Ted Lasso Wednesday Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Taron Edgerton - Black Bird Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome to Chippendales Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Michael Shannon - George & Tammy Steven Yeun - Beef Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is in Trouble Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy Dominique Fishback - Swarm Kathryn Hahn - Beef Riley Keough - Tiny Beautiful Things Ali Wong- Beef Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Beef Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Daisy Jones & The Six Fleishman Is in Trouble Obi-Wan-Kenobi Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale Sarah Snook - Succession Keri Russell - The Diplomat Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Jeff Bridges - The Old Man Brian Cox - Succession Kieran Culkin - Succession Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us Jeremy Strong - Succession Outstanding Drama Series Andor Better Call Saul The Crown House of the Dragon The Last of Us Succession The White Lotus Yellowjackets Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul J. Smith-Cameron - Succession Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus Nicholas Braun — Succession Michael Imperioli — The White Lotus Theo James — The White Lotus Matthew Macfadyen — Succession Alan Ruck — Succession Will Sharpe — The White Lotus Alexander Skarsgård — Succession Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Ayo Edebiri — The Bear Janelle James — Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary Juno Temple — Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso Jessica Williams — Shrinking Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Carrigan — Barry Phil Dunster — Ted Lasso Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso James Marsden — Jury Duty Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary Henry Winkler — Barry