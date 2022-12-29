The culmination point of a whole calendar year can’t help but fuel lots of reflection around the goals you’ve already hit and others you intend to pursue. While relationships and wellness are often top of mind, your professional path and finances could also be an area of life you’re aspiring to see growth in come 2023. It bears noting, of course, that with inflation we’ve all felt in 2022 and concerns about further economic downturn, it’s perfectly normal to feel nervous about what earning, saving, and debt might end up looking like in the coming year. Thankfully, there are plenty of bright spots for money making in the astrology of 2023.

One of the highlights: Jupiter, the planet of abundance, which has a magnifying effect, will be moving through Taurus, the fixed earth sign from May 16 to May 25, 2024. Taurus, associated with the second house of income, is deliberate, even-keeled, and down-to-earth in its approach to making money. The effect of the planet of expansion transiting this sign for over a year will make it possible to stick with a particular, ideally practical path, and work toward consistent results.

“We’ll have a good, long time to pursue our financial goals as Jupiter retrogrades completely within Taurus, so will be in the sign of finances for more than a full year,” says financial astrologer Susan Gidel. “As befitting Taurus, slow and steady will win the race.”

Jupiter’s far from the only planet making a major move in 2023. Pluto, the planet of power and transformation, will spend a bulk of the springtime in future-minded fixed air sign Aquarius from March 23 to June 11, offering a sneak peek of what we can expect from 2024-2043. This move says it’s time to transform Aquarius’ terrain — specifically, technology, notes Gidel. “So look for exciting, unexpected news across that sector,” she advises.

And taskmaster Saturn, the planet of hard work, moves through mystical mutable water sign Pisces from March 7 to May 24, 2025, which will require a lot of soul searching around spiritual pursuits and empathy for others. “Hopefully, there will be serious focus on a global basis about helping humanity,” notes Gidel. You may do well to research, invest, and support companies that are giving back — and budget for more charitable contributions of your own.

It also bears noting that when Saturn changes signs it also often represents a major shift in the markets, points out financial astrologer Mitchell Lewis. “There is a chance that the health stocks — Pisces domain — may take a hit, and the Neptunian influence of Pisces may very well lead to a collapse of the housing markets, ruled by Saturn,” he says. Lewis adds that cryptocurrency could also weaken even further, or possibly even collapse, with Saturn in Pisces.

And while we think of Venus as the planet of love and relationships, it also oversees wealth and how we cultivate financial comfort. Between July 23 and September 4, Venus is retrograde for the first time since December 19, 2021 to January 29, 2022. This time, it’ll take a turn back through fixed fire sign Leo, which could lend itself to reassessing which earning opportunities support your confidence and self-expression.

As you read on for your 2023 money forecast, be sure to read your rising sign (which you can learn from your natal chart or by using an online calculator) and your sun.

Aries

Be sure not to see the beginning of the year as an indicator of what you can expect through the rest of it, Aries, because your ruling planet, go-getter Mars, will be retrograde until January 12, in your communication sector, making it a tough time to get any new earning opportunities off the ground. At the same time, messenger Mercury will be retrograde in your career zone until January 18, stalling talks with authority figures that could lead to professional growth.

Thankfully, after that, you can hit the ground running. Embrace a title change or reimagined long-term aspiration around April 20 when the solar eclipse falls in your sign. And from May 16 to May 25, 2024, Jupiter, the planet of luck, moves through your money sector, which will magnify your ability to amplify your income.

While Venus, the planet of wealth, is retrograde in your self-expression sector from July 23 to September 4, you might find that going back to the drawing board on a project that allows you to flex your creative muscle or revising an artistic endeavor can be incredibly rewarding. The experience can ignite your excitement and drive in a way that spurs financial results once Venus moves forward in the same zone from September 4 to October 8.

Taurus

Thanks to eclipses in your sign and partnership sector last year, you’ve been on a path of major change, especially in regard to how you’re presenting yourself and showing up in your one-on-one bonds. That theme will continue — and potentially affect your bottom line in 2023.

Around the lunar eclipse in your partnership sector on May 5 and a lunar eclipse in your sign on October 28, you’ll find you’re prepared to head down a whole new path in terms of who you’re working super-closely with at work — and perhaps how you’re showcasing your personal brand overall. And from May 16 to May 25, 2024, you’ll enjoy one of the most auspicious aspects: Fortunate Jupiter will be in your sign and self-image sector, magnifying your hopefulness and optimism. You can get after long-term goals with more positive energy and find that simply doing you leads to overdue rewards.

Heads' up that when your ruler, relationship-oriented Venus, is retrograde in your home zone from July 23 to September 4, you might feel frustrated by a lack of work-life balance. See this as an opportunity to get creative and experiment with new routines and structures to enhance your centeredness in this area of your life, which can pave the way for greater inner peace, confidence, and financial opportunity.

Gemini

Right out the gate, you’ll have the opportunity to do some major soul-searching around what you want to achieve money-wise this year, thanks to a full moon in your income sector on January 6. But with your ruling planet, messenger Mercury, retrograde in your joint resources zone until January 18, you’ll do best to tie up loose ends around financial endeavors you share with others, especially loved ones (think: inheritances, wills, business proposals).

Taskmaster Saturn’s shift on March 7 illuminates your career sector, so prepare to put in even more hard work and to take on even more responsibility to solidify your professional dreams until May 24, 2025. The good news: Stepping up leads to recognition.

The solar eclipse, the first in a whole new series, in your networking sector on April 20 presents a chance to change up how you’re collaborating with others to move toward your money aspirations and to realize long-term wishes. You may realize working with a different team of colleagues or spending more time with another group of friends would better serve your endgame, and you can begin moving in that direction now. And with lucky Jupiter in your spirituality sector from May 16 to May 25, 2024, self-work and an emphasis on nurturing your dreams can translate to good fortune.

Cancer

Steel yourself for a bit of an emotional start to the year, because the full moon in your sign falls on January 6. Allowing yourself the time and space to explore whatever comes up for you around this time can lead to increased self-awareness that allows you to step into the new year feeling even more prepared to attract abundance.

The first eclipse of 2023 — and the first in a new series, and therefore, storyline in your life, that lasts until spring 2025 — happens in your career zone on April 20, which can bring big change to how you’re interacting with authority figures who might have pull on your professional trajectory. You may be prepared to go to bat for a long-term vision you’ve been batting around and know will catapult you toward the recognition you deserve. Jupiter’s shift into Taurus, which lasts from May 16 to May 25, 2024, lights up your networking sector, so aligning yourself with like-minded colleagues and friends and finding groups to which you feel connected is the key to enhancing your bottomline.

And from July 23 to September 4, Venus, the planet of wealth, will be retrograde in your income sector, which might slow down your earning temporarily but also presents a chance to reflect on the relationships tied to your bank account. If you’ve been dealing with a toxic boss or struggling to set boundaries with an overbearing client, you might be inspired to make a change in defense of your well-being. It might feel risky to walk away, but it might also create the space for you to find an even more promising, supportive path.

Leo

From March 7 to May 2025 — and then again from August 2025 to February 2026 — Saturn moves through your joint resources sector, which makes this period particularly conducive to putting your nose to the grindstone on getting organized and earning alongside a loved one. Maybe you’ve been wanting to invest in real estate with your S.O. or a loved one, or you’re intent on creating a pragmatic game plan for paying down debt. Either way, you can capitalize on Saturn’s work ethic in this area of your life.

Meanwhile, from May 16 to May 25, 2024, Jupiter, the planet of fortune, will be in your career zone, which throws a major spotlight on your professional achievements. You’ll finally be earning the round of applause and attention you’ve been seeking for putting your nose to the grindstone — and potentially also sacrificing a bit of work-life balance (an ongoing theme for you, thanks to recent eclipses in your home and career zones).

From July 23 to September 4, Venus, the planet of wealth, moves backward through your sign, take a time-out from pushing forward to rethink your brand and self-presentation, which could lead to more opportunities that are synced-up with your values. Around September 14, when the new moon falls in your money zone and harmonizes with change-bringing Uranus in your career zone, a breakthrough — and, in turn, setting an innovative intention — could spur a windfall.

Virgo

Around April 20, the first solar eclipse in a new series falls in your joint resources sector. This series will very much be about earning and security for you, and you may have an epiphany about how you’re handling finances alongside your S.O. or a loved one. This can be an exciting, fulfilling moment for overhauling your budget, investing, or business-building strategy together. And with lucky Jupiter in your higher learning zone from May 16 to May 25, 2025, honing your skill set (think: working with a mentor or pursuing an advanced degree) can also be a fantastic investment.

From August 23 to September 15, messenger Mercury, your ruler, will be retrograde in your sign, which spurs a great deal of self-reflection and analyzing how far you’ve gotten on passion projects and where you want to go from here. You might be inspired to brush up your website, resume, or social media presence. Practicing self-compassion is a wonderful complement to this work as it can breed even more optimism and, ultimately, positive results.

Then, around October 14, you’ll feel the effects of the second solar eclipse of the year, which is happening in your money zone. This can be a game-changing time in which you’ll be compelled to reflect on what you want to achieve, what it’ll take, and how your self-worth is connected to your hustle. Embracing big shifts might be challenging but trust your intuition to lead you in a gratifying direction.

Libra

Since late 2021, you’ve been experiencing major shifts related to self-worth, earning, and shared assets, thanks to eclipses in your money and joint resources sectors, and that particular storyline continues — and culminates — this year. Around the lunar eclipse in your money sector on May 5 and a lunar eclipse in your joint resources zone on October 28, you’ll be embracing major realizations about how you want to earn and allocate your income moving forward.

Your focus on tackling moneymaking, saving, and debt alongside a loved one or S.O. is magnified, as well, thanks to expansive Jupiter moving through your joint income sector from May 16 to May 25, 2025. Being more emotionally vulnerable and communicative about your needs and comfort level can result in bolstered security — and even wealth.

Venus, your ruling planet and the planet of relationships, will be retrograde in your networking sector from July 23 to September 4, which can present you with a chance to reimagine long-term wishes and the people with which you want to pursue them. It could be that you’ve been working alongside colleagues or friends who aren’t truly onboard with what you see as an ultimate achievement — or it’s just time to have a check-in to ensure you’re on the same page. Either way, take advantage of this opportunity to get in sync.

Scorpio

Your life likely looks quite different than it did in late 2021, thanks to a series of eclipses that have been occurring in your sign and self-image zone as well as your partnership sector. And that trend continues — and culminates — in 2023. Around the lunar eclipse in your sign on May 5 and a lunar eclipse in your partnership zone on October 28, you’ll feel emotional but also enjoy a surge of confidence related to your sense of self and closest relationships. You know what you want as well as who will show up for you the way you’ve been supporting them, which can only serve to strengthen your ability to hit your financial goals solo and one-on-one.

This theme is underlined by the fact that Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will be moving through your partnership sector from May 16 to May 25, 2025, emphasizing your ability to bring in more income when you pair up with people who share your vision. This transit also supports your ability to negotiate one-on-one, so make a play for that raise, more responsibility, or joining forces with a colleague on a crucial project.

The final Mercury retrograde of 2023 — December 13 to January 1, 2024 — falls in your income zone, which allows you to reflect on and refine your approach to moneymaking. Finessing the details during this transit can set the stage for magnified growth next year.

Sagittarius

Definitely don’t get discouraged if 2023 kicks off with confusion and miscommunications related to earning, thanks to messenger Mercury’s retrograde in your money sector until January 18. Because just after that, a sweet pair-up between Venus and Saturn in your communication sector, as well as a new moon there, makes it easier to set — and share — a powerful, possibly even creative intention. In fact, creativity is amplified by lucky Jupiter, your ruling planet, moving through your self-expression sector, so if you’ve been batting around the idea of turning an artistic hobby into a side hustle, you’ll have until May 16 to jump on it.

After that, Jupiter moves through your daily routine zone from May 16 to May 25, 2024, and you’ll benefit from being of service to others in small but significant ways. Putting in a bit of extra time or energy on the job, volunteering to guide a project from start to finish, or taking more notice of minor details that ultimately make a big difference gets you noticed, spotlights your skill set, and can lead to financial gains. From August 23 to September 15, messenger Mercury will be retrograde in your career sector, which presents an opportunity to rethink your big picture goals. What you’ve been aiming for might not be in line with what your heart wants now, and dedicating solid time to reflection around that can lay the groundwork for greater fulfillment and achievement.

Capricorn

Pluto, the planet of transformation and power, moves through your money sector from March 23 to June 11, offering a preview of what to expect for most of 2024 and then until 2043. This slow-moving transit will overhaul how you’re bringing in money as well as your value system. Acknowledging and addressing control issues can, in the long-run, be incredibly confidence-bolstering. Your ongoing work with Pluto can help you move toward the opportunities that are meant for you versus attempting to fit yourself to opportunities you think you’re supposed to take advantage of.

At the same time, this year kicks off a series of eclipses in your home and career sectors that lasts until early 2025. The first, on April 20, in your home zone opens your eyes to ways in which you need to nurture your inner life in order to enjoy the fruits of your labor in your public life. And the second, on October 14, you’ll be nudged to change up how you’re relating to authority figures — as well as claiming authority yourself — to hit your professional goals. And while Venus is retrograde in your joint resources zone from July 23 to September 4, you can work alongside a loved one or S.O. to edit your spending and saving game plan to see even better results moving forward.

Aquarius

From March 7 to May 24, 2025, Saturn, the planet of hard work and commitment, moves through your money zone, which magnifies your desire to put your nose to the grindstone on the job in a resolute, no-nonsense way. You believe that if you do X, then Y, you’ll get to Z, and that will mostly be true, but you’ll simultaneously be learning how to set better boundaries, take on more responsibility, and exercise patience as you pursue your financial aspirations.

As if that big planetary shift wasn’t enough, from March 23 to June 11, Pluto, the planet of transformation, dips into your sign, presenting you with a sneak peek of what’s to come for most of 2024 and then until 2043. This long, slow transit encourages you to let go of any stories you’ve been telling yourself that might be holding you back from reaching your full potential. This transit can ultimately amplify your ability to claim personal power, which can, in turn, attract earning opportunities that truly resonate.

And the eclipse series that kicked off in 2021 in your home and career sectors also continues into 2023, bringing whatever narrative you’ve been immersed in, likely related to work-life balance, to a close. Around May 5, the lunar eclipse in your career sector empowers you to say goodbye to a problematic pattern that’s been a part of pursuing professional advancement. And around October 28, the lunar eclipse in your home zone allows you to channel what you’ve learned toward claiming more inner peace and an enhanced sense of security.

Pisces

Prepare for major shifts around self-image, thanks to taskmaster Saturn moving through your sign from March 7 to May 24, 2025. Grappling with insecurities now could shore up your sense of self in the long-run and amplify your confidence. And the more confident you are, the more willing you will be to go to bat for the opportunities you deserve.

Meanwhile, an eye-opening new eclipse series begins this year, illuminating your money and joint income zones. The first event, a solar eclipse in your money zone, hits on April 20, requiring that you face a harsh but important truth about how you’ve been earning your living. It could be that this path is no longer firing you up, and it’s time to start pursuing one that does, as enthusiasm is a major key to reaching the endgame you’ve been aspiring toward. The second in the series, on October 14, falls in your joint income zone, and working through financial issues with a loved one can not only be incredibly productive but offer you peace of mind about the future of your shared assets.

Saying “yes” to more socializing is also key to fueling your income this year, thanks to lucky Jupiter moving through your communication zone from May 16 to May 25, 2024. Take advantage of creative brainstorms and casual moments in which you can trade notes about how you’re spending, saving, or pursuing passion projects. Because this sector also rules short-distance travel, heading to conferences or other networking events nearby might also lead to new avenues for earning.

