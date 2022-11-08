Celebrity See All the Looks from the 2022 CFDA Awards One of the best dressed red carpets of the year, naturally. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 8, 2022 @ 02:12PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images One night a year, celebrities, designers, and fashion moguls all attend the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards to honor and recognize the best of the American fashion industry. Last night, the 2022 CFDA awards took place at famous venue Cipriani South Street in New York City. The red carpet was a star-studded affair, drawing in style icons of all kinds, from the Kardashian krew to Cher and pretty much everyone between. Many fashion figures took home awards for their work, including Catherine Holstein of Khaite who received the Womenswear Designer of the Year, as well as Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede, and Jens Grede of SKIMS, who were awarded the Amazon Innovation Award. Lenny Kravitz took home the coveted Fashion Icon Award. All the Best Looks from the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards The celebrities aptly showed up in their finest for the prestigious event, whether it was head-to-toe leather, sequins, or many patterns (looking at you, Gigi Hadid), honoring their favorite designers. See all the best dressed stars from the 2022 CFDA awards, below. 01 of 32 Cher Getty Images In Chrome Hearts. 02 of 32 Vannesa Hudgens Getty Images In Vera Wang, Valentino shoes, and Bucherer fine jewelry. 03 of 32 Martha Stewart Getty Images 04 of 32 Rachel Brosnahan Getty Images In Sergio Hudson and Sarah Flint shoes. 05 of 32 Heidi Gardner Getty Images In Cynthia Rowley. 06 of 32 Natasha Lyonne Getty Images In Proenza Schouler. 07 of 32 Paloma Elsesser Getty Images In Luar and Cicada jewelry. 08 of 32 Marisa Tomei Getty Images In Gabriela Hearst. 09 of 32 Kerry Washington Getty Images In Vera Wang. 10 of 32 Shalom Harlow Getty Images In Proenza Schouler. 11 of 32 Regina Hall Getty Images In Jason Wu dress and Tyler Ellis clutch. 12 of 32 Keke Palmer Getty Images In Carolina Herrera. 13 of 32 Khloé Kardashian Getty Images In LaQuan Smith. 14 of 32 Julia Fox Getty Images In Valerievi. 15 of 32 Janelle Monáe Getty Images In Thom Browne and Eéra jewelry. 16 of 32 Bowen Yang Getty Images In 3.1 Phillip Lim. 17 of 32 Zoey Deutch Getty Images In Coach. 18 of 32 Vera Wang Getty Images In Vera Wang. 19 of 32 Law Roach Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta. 20 of 32 Kris Jenner Getty Images In Schiaparelli. 21 of 32 Katie Holmes Getty Images In Jonathan Simkhai. 22 of 32 Halle Bailey Getty Images In Carolina Herrera. 23 of 32 Anna Wintour Getty Images In Chanel. 24 of 32 Amanda Seyfried Getty Images In Michael Kors. 25 of 32 Kylie Jenner Getty Images In Mugler. 26 of 32 Diane von Furstenberg Getty Images In DVF. 27 of 32 Addison Rae Getty Images In vintage Gareth Pugh. 28 of 32 Kendall Jenner Getty Images In Khaite. 29 of 32 Jesse Williams Getty Images In Thom Browne. 30 of 32 Irina Shayk Getty Images In Partow. 31 of 32 Grace van Patten Getty Images In Tom Ford, Grace Lee, Delfina Delettrez, and Anita Ko jewelry. 32 of 32 Gigi Hadid Getty Images In Thom Browne, Maria Tash, and Lagos jewelry.