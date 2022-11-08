See All the Looks from the 2022 CFDA Awards

One of the best dressed red carpets of the year, naturally.

Published on November 8, 2022 @ 02:12PM
2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet
One night a year, celebrities, designers, and fashion moguls all attend the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards to honor and recognize the best of the American fashion industry. Last night, the 2022 CFDA awards took place at famous venue Cipriani South Street in New York City. The red carpet was a star-studded affair, drawing in style icons of all kinds, from the Kardashian krew to Cher and pretty much everyone between.

Many fashion figures took home awards for their work, including Catherine Holstein of Khaite who received the Womenswear Designer of the Year, as well as Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede, and Jens Grede of SKIMS, who were awarded the Amazon Innovation Award. Lenny Kravitz took home the coveted Fashion Icon Award.

The celebrities aptly showed up in their finest for the prestigious event, whether it was head-to-toe leather, sequins, or many patterns (looking at you, Gigi Hadid), honoring their favorite designers. See all the best dressed stars from the 2022 CFDA awards, below.

Cher

Cher 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Chrome Hearts.

Vannesa Hudgens

2022 Vanessa Hudgens CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Vera Wang, Valentino shoes, and Bucherer fine jewelry.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Rachel Brosnahan

2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Sergio Hudson and Sarah Flint shoes.

Heidi Gardner

Heidi Gardner 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Cynthia Rowley.

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Proenza Schouler.

Paloma Elsesser

Paloma Elsesser 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Luar and Cicada jewelry.

Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Gabriela Hearst.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Vera Wang.

Shalom Harlow

Shalom Harlow 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Proenza Schouler.

Regina Hall

Regina Hall 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Jason Wu dress and Tyler Ellis clutch.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Carolina Herrera.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In LaQuan Smith.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Valerievi.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Thom Browne and Eéra jewelry.

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Coach.

Vera Wang

Vera Wang 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Vera Wang.

Law Roach

Law Roach 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Oscar de la Renta.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Schiaparelli.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Jonathan Simkhai.

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Carolina Herrera.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Chanel.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Michael Kors.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Mugler.

Diane von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In DVF.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In vintage Gareth Pugh.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Khaite.

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Thom Browne.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Partow.

Grace van Patten

Grace van Patten 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Tom Ford, Grace Lee, Delfina Delettrez, and Anita Ko jewelry.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid 2022 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

In Thom Browne, Maria Tash, and Lagos jewelry.

