Gigi Hadid Just Combined So Many Fall 2022 Trends Into One Look

*Runs to buy a new leather trench.*

By
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all things style, beauty, and celebrity.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on September 15, 2022 @ 04:21PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

LOTD 9/15
Photo:

Getty Images

Welcome to Look of the Day, where we feature the single most conversation-worthy celebrity outfit we can't stop thinking about. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

All of my sadness about summer coming to a close was just wiped away at the sight of Gigi Hadid’s latest off-duty look.

Hadid was spotted arriving at Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2023 show, where she later strutted down the catwalk in a sexy cutout sequin dress that exuded serious disco-diva vibes. Prior to walking down the runway, though, the supermodel opted for a low-key, fall-perfect look that included a pair of baggy, ultra low-rise cargo jeans that certainly didn’t skimp on pockets. This sighting is further proof the utilitarian bottoms are a force to be reckoned with, especially considering Kaie Holmes just took the trend out for a spin yesterday, and we basically haven’t gone a day this month without some sort of cargo pants sighting.

Hadid wore her cargos with an oversized button-up, styling it in the coolest way: half buttoned, exposing her toned midriff and giving the otherwise-stuffy staple a more of a nonchalant, cool-girl touch. In fact, this might be the It way to wear your button-up this season, as we’ve seen a slew of celebs choosing to ”forget” a few buttons in lieu of showing a bit more skin. And tbh, we’re here for it.

The model rounded out the look with chunky loafers, a big fall footwear trend that’s won over Kendall Jenner, Jane Fonda, and Hailey Bieber, a sleek black top-handle bag, and last but certainly not least, a leather trench coat from Zadig & Voltaire, signaling fall has officially arrived. 

The buttery outerwear staple returns like clockwork every autumn, and if I’m being honest, the thought of finally being able to wear my leather pieces without breaking a sweat just cured my summertime sadness for good. Thanks, Gigi!

Shop some of the supermodel-approved fall staples below, including leather trench coats inspired by Hadid, as well as chunky loafers you can wear rain or shine.

Get the Look:

Zadig & Voltaire Monarque Coat
Shop now: $1,098; us.zadig-et-voltaire.com 

Halogen Double-Breasted Leather Trench Coat
Shop now: $200 (Originally $299); nordstrom.com

Deadwood Brenda Double-Breasted Recycled Leather Blazer
Shop now: $420; nordstrom.com

Halogen Faux Leather Car Coat
Shop now: $119; nordstrom.com

Steve Madden Trifecta Platform Loafer
Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

Marc Fisher Ltd Latika Platform Loafer
Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com

Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo 2.0 Loafer
Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com

