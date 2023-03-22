I Wear These Luxe-Looking Gold Hoop Earrings Every Day, and They’re Just $3 Apiece on Amazon

As a child, my dad bought me my first pair of gold hoop earrings. From there, it grew into a tradition; he would buy me a new pair every birthday. Being so young, I would often lose them, so he would buy me fake earrings, but they irritated my ears. As I’ve gotten older, I have bought my own fair share of real and fake gold hoops — and this 17 Mile hoop earring set from Amazon was a game changer for my issues with clumsiness and irritation, as it’s comparable in quality to some of the pricier pieces in my collection.

At $3 apiece, the set of six hoops comes in gold and silver options, each with several earring styles, such as croissants, twists, and chunky designs. To prevent irritation, each is made of 14-karat gold plating and finished with sterling silver pillars, which are lead- and nickel-free, as well as hypoallergenic. Sizes range from 16- to 30-millimeters, and all options have a strong puncture closure, making them easy to wear and ensuring that they stay securely on the ear.

Amazon

Shop now: $16 with coupon (Originally $27); amazon.com

This 17 Mile Hoop Set has been a lifesaver when it comes to traveling or doing something active; I prefer to wear these Amazon replicas because if I lose them, I won’t be losing hundreds of dollars. But even more impressive is that I haven't lost a single pair. They are great in quality, designed with strong clasps and snuggly fit earring backs. They have a good weight — comparable to my solid gold pieces — and are likewise hypoallergenic, so they don't make my ears itch.

But I'm not the only one who loves these mini hoops; Amazon shoppers call the set a "great deal" and "nice quality." Another five-star reviewer shared, "These are the most affordable and beautiful earrings" that "don't [irritate] my sensitive ears." A final shopper said, “These are the perfect everyday earrings,” noting that they wear them to "sleep, shower, and swim, and [they] still look great!"

If you want to restock your gold hoop collection without breaking the bank, the 17 Mile Hoop Set has you covered at just $3 a piece on Amazon thanks to an onsite coupon.

