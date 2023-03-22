I Wear These Luxe-Looking Gold Hoop Earrings Every Day, and They’re Just $3 Apiece on Amazon

They stay on securely and never irritate my skin

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

I'm a Gold Hoop Aficionado and These $16 Mini Amazon Hoops Don't Irritate My Sensitive Skin
Photo:

Getty Images

As a child, my dad bought me my first pair of gold hoop earrings. From there, it grew into a tradition; he would buy me a new pair every birthday. Being so young, I would often lose them, so he would buy me fake earrings, but they irritated my ears. As I’ve gotten older, I have bought my own fair share of real and fake gold hoops — and this 17 Mile hoop earring set from Amazon was a game changer for my issues with clumsiness and irritation, as it’s comparable in quality to some of the pricier pieces in my collection.

At $3 apiece, the set of six hoops comes in gold and silver options, each with several earring styles, such as croissants, twists, and chunky designs. To prevent irritation, each is made of 14-karat gold plating and finished with sterling silver pillars, which are lead- and nickel-free, as well as hypoallergenic. Sizes range from 16- to 30-millimeters, and all options have a strong puncture closure, making them easy to wear and ensuring that they stay securely on the ear. 

17 Mile Gold Hoop Earrings Set

Amazon

Shop now: $16 with coupon (Originally $27); amazon.com

This 17 Mile Hoop Set has been a lifesaver when it comes to traveling or doing something active; I prefer to wear these Amazon replicas because if I lose them, I won’t be losing hundreds of dollars. But even more impressive is that I haven't lost a single pair. They are great in quality, designed with strong clasps and snuggly fit earring backs. They have a good weight — comparable to my solid gold pieces — and are likewise hypoallergenic, so they don't make my ears itch.

But I'm not the only one who loves these mini hoops; Amazon shoppers call the set a "great deal" and "nice quality." Another five-star reviewer shared, "These are the most affordable and beautiful earrings" that "don't [irritate] my sensitive ears." A final shopper said, “These are the perfect everyday earrings,” noting that they wear them to "sleep, shower, and swim, and [they] still look great!"

If you want to restock your gold hoop collection without breaking the bank, the 17 Mile Hoop Set has you covered at just $3 a piece on Amazon thanks to an onsite coupon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Just-launched Amazon blouse
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Just-Launched Blouse the “Cutest Top Ever,” and It’s Just $26
i forgot to use concealer after using this intensive dark circle slugging eye balm
This Intensive Overnight Eye Balm Reduces My Dark Circles So Well, I Don’t Need to Wear Concealer the Next Day
JCrew x Tretorn Sneaker Collab
J.Crew Partnered With the Comfy Shoe Brand Reese Witherspoon Wears to Launch This Perfect-for-Spring Sneaker
Related Articles
Just-launched Amazon blouse
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Just-Launched Blouse the “Cutest Top Ever,” and It’s Just $26
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This $35 Ruched Midi Dress is "Extremely Flattering" and "Comfortable"
This “Easy-to-Wear” Amazon Midi Dress Is "Extremely Flattering and Comfortable," Shoppers Say
Customer-loved Amazon spring fashion arrivals
Out of Thousands of New Spring Styles on Amazon, Shoppers Love These 10 Under-$45 Pieces the Most
This Floral Dress Is a Great Transitional Piece for Springâand It's 51% off on Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Say This “Very Flattering” Under-$50 Maxi Dress Is "Light and Comfortable"
cute fanny packs
Amazon Shoppers Say This Hands-Free Accessory Is a Must-Have for Carrying All Your Essentials
Hailey Bieber Citrus Fashion
Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing Citrus-Colored Fashion — Get the Look for Under $75 at Amazon
Amazonâs Best-Selling Sports Bra
Amazon’s Best-Selling $22 Sports Bra Is Supportive Enough to Stretch, Run, and Lift Weights in, Shoppers Say
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Most Spring-Friendly Version of the Fluffy Coat Trend Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing
Morroccanoil brunette dry shampoo
I’ve Fallen Back in Love With Dry Shampoo Thanks to This Volumizing, Brunette-Friendly Formula
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying These Pocketed-Yoga Pants Are TK TK âand Their 52% Off
Amazon Shoppers Say These Flared Leggings Are “Comfortable Enough to Sleep In” — and They’re Up to 63% Off
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Basic White Tee Jennifer Lawrence Sported for Months
Best-Selling Maxi Dress Lead
Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Maxi is the “Perfect Dress for Spring” — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
$20 Sunglasses So Much Lead
I’m a Shopping Writer, and I Love These Under-$20 Sunglasses So Much, I Own 3 Pairs
Amazon White Sneakers
These 10 Under-$50 White Sneakers Are Perfect for Spring, Including the Pair Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat
Amazon Shoppers Are Loving This Cozy $37 Pullover Quarter Zip On Chilly Days
This $37 Pullover Sweatshirt Is So Cozy, Amazon Shoppers Say “It's Almost Embarrassing” How Often They Wear It
Amazon Linen Pants in Bulk for Spring
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying These $22 Linen Pants in Bulk for Spring