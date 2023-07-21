'13 Going On 30' Alums Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer Reunited For a Selfie

It's time to break open the Razzles because Jennifer Garner is celebrating 20 years of friendship with Judy Greer in honor of the star's 48th birthday. Garner took to Instagram to wish her 13 Going On 30 co-star a happy birthday with a cute snap of the two.

In the photo, Garner posed with her arm around her pal while wearing pinstriped overalls under a checkered flannel accessorized with thick-framed square glasses. For her part, Greer wore a black tank top accessorized with a blue and red wristwatch.

Garner's caption and birthday tribute were equally as sweet as the photo. "Twenty years with my JG," she wrote. "I sure am proud to be your friend. Happy birthday, @missjudygreer."

The two actors first met on the set of the beloved rom-com, which premiered nearly 20 years ago in 2004. In the flick, Garner played 13-year-old Jenna Rink who one day woke up in the body of her future self at 30, with Greer as Lucy, Jenna's friend/arch-nemesis. Mark Ruffalo and Andy Serkis also starred in the early 2000s hit.

Getty Images

During a 2021 interview with People, Greer reminisced about meeting Garner and becoming close friends with the star all those years ago. "Meeting her was a treat. Who can ever say enough about her? She's literally like what everyone says, like the greatest of all time," she said. "She was just a really great leader. She never complained. She was never late to work. She was professional, but she was also crazy fun and, obviously, so talented. When you have someone like that as No. 1 on the call sheet, you really can't complain about anything. Like, you're an a--h--- if you do."