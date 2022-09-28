The Caffeine-Infused Eye Cream That Makes One Editor Look “Instantly Perked-Up” Is 40% Off Now

By Kaelin Dodge
Mornings are never easy, but add a chill to the air and maybe even a school drop-off, and your routine just got all the more difficult. While coffee helps, I’m always on the lookout for a product that can improve the area where lack of sleep is seen the most: the under eyes. For an eye cream that can live up to its promises of brightening and de-puffing, this on-sale cream from 100% Pure has both customer and editor approval.

Perhaps not all that surprising is the secret ingredient: caffeine. Hey, if it can work on my tired brain, why not my tired eyes? The 100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream uses three types of natural caffeine to improve circulation, boost collagen production, and increase antioxidant protection. Plus, for those wanting a little wrinkle-fighting in their eye treatment, this cream’s blend of rosehip oil, vitamin E, and vitamin C reduce the appearance of fine lines. And as a part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, this customer-loved product is now 40 percent off.

Shop now: $17 (Originally $29); amazon.com

If you’re looking for quick results, one customer in their 50s noted that they saw a difference after just five days — but they weren’t the only one who did. “[After using this product,] I asked for honest input from family and a few close friends [and am] pleased to say, they also noted less under eye bags/puffiness,” they said. Others echoed similar experiences with one customer writing that they see, “immediate brightening when I use this product.”

InStyle’s own Senior Commerce Writer, Christina Butan, is loyal to this eye cream. "Honestly, I'm not really an eye cream-believer, but 100% Pure's eye cream really does work,” she said. “Not only does it just smell delightful, but every time I use it, my face looks instantly perked-up. It brightens and softens and is always my go-to if I need a little skincare pick-me-up."

As for wrinkles, one customer noted a major improvement. “I have started to get wrinkles and crow's feet around my eyes and have been using this cream for awhile now. My wrinkles have begun to disappear,” they wrote. And they aren’t alone. One 57-year-old customer also noticed a change, writing, “Not only does this cream reduce the puffiness, but it also smooths out the wrinkles and allows me to wear eyeshadow.”

Why not give your eyes a boost of caffeine? Get this customer- and editor-loved eye cream from 100% Pure for 40 percent off ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

