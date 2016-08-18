Bride Who Was Once Paralyzed Walks Down Aisle—and Dances!—on Wedding Day

Don't take walking down the aisle at your own wedding for granted because, for Jaquie Goncher, it was never something that was a given. But, with a lot of hard work, it did happen.

"I remember asking my mom if I was going to be in a wheelchair forever," the 25-year-old from Marietta, Georgia told InsideEdition.com about the accident at a friend's swimming pool when she was just 17 that left her paralyzed.

RELATED: Couple Gets Engaged AND Married During Flight—See the Epic Pics

"I never accepted the doctor's reports," she added. "I really wanted to enjoy my wedding without the wheelchair."

And that's exactly what Jaquie did. After working for years at becoming strong enough to participate in the special festivities thanks to gym time and physical therapy, she was able to ditch her wheelchair as she walked down the aisle to marry longtime beau Andy Goncher and dance the night away—so much so, in fact, that she even ripped her dress a little.



Can't help but reminisce with all the buzz about our wedding going around. ❤️ @lovestoriesbyhalieandalec @thesentimentalistatl @elizabethdye #asentimentalbride A video posted by Jaquie Goncher (@jaquienicole) on Aug 11, 2016 at 2:18pm PDT

"Honestly, it's one of the most powerful things I've ever witnessed," wedding photographer Alec Stanley of Love Stories by Halie + Alec said, recalling that the audience looked "very proud and shocked" when Jaquie made her grand entrance.



Don't mind me. I'll just be the girl sobbing over how amazing God is!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Jaquie Goncher (@jaquienicole) on Aug 17, 2016 at 6:20am PDT

RELATED: Woman Lost Her 1.3-Carat Wedding Ring in Lake Michigan—But Someone Found It!

But Jaquie wasn't paying attention to the reaction her guests were having at that moment.

"I was sick to my stomach with nerves and excitement," she revealed. "I looked down the entire time. I just remember thinking, 'This is it. I'm getting married!'"