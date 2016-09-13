This Woman Chose Her Dog Over Marriage, Is Our New Hero

Karishma Walia is our new hero. Originally from Bengaluru and currently working in Gurgaon, India as an analyst, Walia recently experienced quite the interesting love story that resulted in her turning down the chance to get hitched in an arranged marriage situation.

Walia's parents made plans for her to wed a guy from a well-to-do family in New Delhi, but all the plans came to a screeching halt when the suitor let it be known that Lucy—her dog—would be a problem going forward. So Walia put the brakes on everything.

"My mom thought he's an excellent match because he's good-looking and well-off," Walia told BuzzFeed. "There was a lot of family pressure, and they still think I did the wrong thing by raising the concern about my dog."

The man told Walia that having a dog would be a "temporary phase in life," but she quickly fired back saying she refused to ditch her pup for anyone. That's when Walia got the reassurance she needed—he replied that she should "marry the dog in that case." Yep, he actually said that.

"He would say things like, 'family should be a priority and not career,'" Walia added. "I gave up when he commented about my dog. I don't know why my family still thinks he's an eligible bachelor."

The suitor has since tried to get Walia to reconsider, but hasn't stopped belittling her for making Lucy the "top most priority" in her life.

If you ask us, Walia definitely made the right call.