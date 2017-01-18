10 Ways to Make Your Winter-Wedding Photos Picture-Perfect

We may refer to summer as "wedding season" but that doesn't mean winter can't be just as romantic. In fact, we think that a wintry landscape makes for a much cozier backdrop for your wedding photos than summer (#sorrynotsorry). You have to admit there is something to be said about the intimacy that oozes from a snap of you snuggling up to your partner surrounded by snow.
So don't let anyone tell you that unless you get hitched on a hot day in August when the "light is good," your wedding photos will lack an oomph factor. For proof, we reached out to the pros at the Wedding Artists Collective, a curated group of wedding photographers and videographers from around the world, and asked them to share with us their tips for how to make saying "I do" in the winter a whimsical experience.
-
1. Rent a Car
"For winter weddings, I recommend hiring a car with driver for the day. That way the driver is always ready and waiting with a warm car to jump back into in-between photo locations or just a place to warm up (and a great place to store your winter jackets)."—Samm Blake of The Wedding Artists Collective
-
2. Embrace the cold, wind rain and snow!
"'Weather' makes for gorgeous photos. It also keeps you in the moment. You’re not thinking about having your picture taken, you’re thinking about holding each other close. Also, wintery gray skies make for the most beautiful light.”—Les Loups of The Wedding Artists Collective
-
3. Bring Winter Indoors
“It's all about finding inspiration outside and finding ways to bring it indoors—from the elegant and crisp white flowers to the twinkling white lights. Bringing the ceremony indoors can be incredibly intimate and romantic. I love a wintry candlelit ceremony draped with beautiful floral design."—Sasithon Photography of The Wedding Artists Collective
-
4. Winter Wonderland
“Although everybody loves summer sunshine, winter creates a unique backdrop of its own that can't be replicated at other times of the year. Snow is pretty magical.”—Shannen Natasha of The Wedding Artists Collective
-
5. Accessorize
"Winter weddings are the epitome of glamour and grace—a beautiful fur shawl is the perfect accessory."—Sasithon Photography of The Wedding Artists Collective
-
6. Vintage Brides, Take Note.
“Winter weddings encourage you to explore indoor venues that allow for more moody portraiture. Pictured here, the Driehaus Museum was an incredible venue to echo the couple’s classic antique wedding day aesthetic.”—Eager Hearts Photography of The Wedding Artists Collective
-
7. Winter in the City
“It was amazing to wander a quiet and chilly city with Chantal and Pete after their Central Park elopement. The lights of the city sparkled as they wrapped each other up and I documented that loving, post-ceremony glow.”—Eager Hearts Photography of The Wedding Artists Collective
-
8. Consider a destination wedding
"Iceland says winter all year round—mist and fog and breathtaking landscape add a whole other level of magic to a wedding day."—Sasithon Photography of The Wedding Artists Collective
-
9. A Snow Day Like No Other
"There's nothing like a fresh blanket of snow to create your perfect canvas—twinkling lights, simple and elegant finishes, and natural details can make it feel like a winter wonderland."—Sasithon Photography of The Wedding Artists Collective
-
10. It's All About You
“Remember that walking around together with your partner taking pictures is very special and a little bit of bad weather shouldn't keep you from capturing those moments on your big day.”—Les Loups of The Wedding Artists Collective