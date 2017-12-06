How to Add Subtle Holiday Cheer to Your Wedding

Holiday season is upon us and for couples getting hitched this time of the year, the cheer in the air can be the perfect wedding decor inspiration, guaranteed to please your guests. Why? Well, because we are yet to meet someone who doesn't like that warm and fuzzy feeling we all get around the holidays.
But just like with any other design approach, there's a fine line between "a little holiday cheer" and a full-on Christmas party feel, starring a Santa appearance, which we assume is not what you want. (But hey, you do you.)
So how do you not cross that line? For wedding planning pros like Erica Trombetti of Infinite Events, the answer is in the details—as in, let your theme guide small but impactful details, without becoming the central focus of your decor. Think a small rustic "Let It Snow" sign or seating cards in the shape of snowflakes.
"Incorporate little jingle bells tied to your napkin or menu at each place settings ... ring them and the couple will kiss," Trombetti suggests.
Read on to see what other wedding professionals told us about incorporating the holiday spirit to your big day.
1. It's all in the details
“For any holiday wedding, the trick is to go simple. Candlelight and greenery is always a good choice! A little sprig of mistletoe in the napkin is always a great way to bring in the holiday cheer," says Kate Goddard of Wild Sky Events.
2. Drink Up
“Embrace the season by incorporating seasonal drinks into your bar design. This can be a focal point of cocktail hour and add a unique design element to the space," she suggests.
3. Go Bold
If your aesthetic is more statement and less subtle, go big. "Embrace bold color, big blooms, and lots of greenery. Even if it is pouring outside, an indoor space can feel romantic and festive," says Goddard.
4. Color Play
“Don't focus too much on red and green—mix up the color palette with some midnight blues and copper to keep the red from taking over the design," adds Goddard.
5. Glam Up Your Bridesmaids
"Subtly add some holiday glam to your wedding party with chic metallic dresses. Not only will your maids be thankful to not wear an unflattering red or green dress, but they can totally re-wear this number to any holiday parties," says Rebecca Lau Marsh of White Runway.
6. Add some sequins
"A runner or table linens in sequin is sure to make guests smile. You can also add a holiday touch to the table by using fresh cranberries or holly around your napkins or even pomegranates in the centerpieces," suggests Heather Lowenthal of Posh Parties.
7. Make It Feel Like Winter
“Add touches of sparkle and frosted elements into your wedding day, like a silver charger or frosted votives," says Jessica Sukert of Jessica Lauren Events.
8. It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
"As you look at the larger picture, make sure your draping and lighting give that frosted feel as well for that perfect holiday feeling," Sukert adds.