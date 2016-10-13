Why Is President Obama Constantly Taking His Wedding Ring Off?

In addition to running the country, being the Commander in Chief, and making decisions that shape our world, President Obama meets with a ton of people. When greeting these folks, it turns out POTUS will do whatever it takes to protect the wedding band that represents his love with wife Michelle Obama—even if that means slipping it off from time to time.

RELATED: 27 of Barack and Michelle Obama's Cutest Couple Moments on Their 24th Anniversary

The Washington Post has a video of the president deboarding Air Force One in Greensboro, North Carolina, on October 11 and, as he approaches the people awaiting his arrival, he smoothly slips off his wedding band and puts it in his pocket before shaking hands.



How we've made it eight years without noticing this before is beyond us, but it is a pretty darn adorable move on POTUS's part. Even though he's got the Secret Service by his side, President Obama isn't taking any chances, airing on the super protective side when it comes to his treasured valuables—even if he's shaking hands with his right hand.

RELATED: Watch Michelle Obama's Spot-On Impression of Husband Barack Obama

This revelation comes soon after after Mr. and Mrs. Obama celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary. The two got married on October 3, 1992, and they look as much in love today as they did when they said "I do." Even after more than two decades President Obama is safeguarding the ring Michelle gave him that day in the Windy City.