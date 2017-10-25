22 White Dresses That Aren't Bridal Gowns—but You Can Most Certainly Get Married in

Not all of us are made for wearing a 20-pound heavily embellished wedding gown down the aisle. And that's OK. I, for example, signed on the dotted line in City Hall clad in a black-and-white cocktail dress that I bought literally from the first store I went into during a 40-minute shopping trip for a "wedding dress." And trust me, I have no regrets about it.
Even a couple of years later, when my husband and I had a proper wedding, my dress still didn't come from the Bridal Gowns section of some luxury designer brand. I wanted to wear something chic and versatile, something that wasn't going to end up in a garment bag in my closet never to be worn again. Also, for my fellow City Hall brides: can you imagine commuting on a Monday afternoon sporting a full-on bridal ensemble, veil and long train included? That's what I thought.
But even if you are not tying the knot like I did, opting for a non-wedding white dress on your special day has a lot of advantages, most notably—it probably won't come with a 5-year repayment plan.
Affordability aside, you should probably re-consider the organza mermaid silhouette in exchange for a flowy maxi dress if you are saying your I Do in the middle of summer on a romantic beach in the presence of a few family members and friends.
So without further ado, here are 20 gorgeous white dresses that you can walk down the aisle in and easily re-wear soon after.
-
1. Dress the Population Blair Embellished Fit and Flare Dress
$269
-
2. REBECCA VALLANCE Mireya open-back lace midi dress
$650
-
3. RACHEL ZOE Allison off-the-shoulder stretch-cotton poplin mini dress
$325
-
4. VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM Twisted crepe and satin mini dress
$870
-
5. ELLERY Ruffled crepe gown
$1,895
-
6. MAX MARA Silk-crepe midi dress
$1,050
-
7. Hensely Shoulder Strap Column Dress
$2,295
-
8. DELPOZO Corolla Fil Coupe A-Line Dress
$1,700
-
9. Alexis Venecia Cut Out Dress
$895
-
10. MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Bell Sleeve Lace Shift Dress
$155
-
11. ALI & JAY Lily Pond Fit and Flare Dress
$128
-
12. Kalita Rooftop Runaway Halter Dress
$755
-
13. Shoshanna Guipure Lace Midi Dress
-
14. LIKELY Reese Bell Sleeves A-Line Dress
$198
-
15. See by Chloé Ruffled Lacy Jersey Dress
$365
-
16. Delfi Collective Blake Pleat Loose-Fit Dress
$195
-
17. Halston Heritage Cold-Shoulder V-Neck Evening Gown
$187
-
18. Zimmermann Tier Embroidered Silk Dress
$995
-
19. Cinq à Sept Dulcina One-Shoulder Gown
$417
-
20. Self-Portrait Penelope Tiered Lace Gown
$620
-
21. Tibi Crepe Bell Sleeve Dress
-
22. Theory Walela Crepe and Lace Maxi Dress
$222