Busted: 12 Wedding Planning Myths Debunked

Busted: 12 Wedding Planning Myths Debunked
Getty
May 19, 2017 @ 3:30 PM
by: Dobrina Zhekova

Fact—reality often doesn't meet expectations. Whether it's because you've watched The Wedding Planner one too many times, or you've thought about what your big day would look like since you were a kid, you may have the wrong idea about wedding planning. And that may lead to quite a few disappointments and family drama

So before you start an argument with your S.O. about how their unwillingness to help you pick wedding colors might actually mean they don't want to marry you (or other such nonsense) we reached out to professional wedding planners and asked them to share the most common misconceptions about their job—and weddings in general.

VIDEO: Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Budget

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top