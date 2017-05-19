Busted: 12 Wedding Planning Myths Debunked

Fact—reality often doesn't meet expectations. Whether it's because you've watched The Wedding Planner one too many times, or you've thought about what your big day would look like since you were a kid, you may have the wrong idea about wedding planning. And that may lead to quite a few disappointments and family drama.

So before you start an argument with your S.O. about how their unwillingness to help you pick wedding colors might actually mean they don't want to marry you (or other such nonsense) we reached out to professional wedding planners and asked them to share the most common misconceptions about their job—and weddings in general.

VIDEO: Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Budget