Don't Start Your Wedding Website Before Reading These 9 Tips

Creating a wedding website will be one of the very first wedding planning projects you'll have to take care of. And getting it right is essential. Paper invites and save-the-date cards can get lost but your wedding website will be your guests' go-to place for everything related to your big day—from the date and time of your ceremony and reception to the dress code.
While nowadays there are a lot of tools to help you tackle the technical part of it, your most important job will be to curate and edit the content (both text and photos) that goes on it. We asked the wedding experts at Carats & Cake to share the proper etiquette when it comes to wedding websites for what to include and where to draw the line.
1. Leave Out Exclusive Event Information
“Try to avoid listing all wedding events if certain guests aren't invited, such as an intimate rehearsal dinner or post-wedding brunch. Instead, reserve those invitations for word of mouth or print. Guests may feel un-welcomed if they discover events they aren't invited to when others are.”—Aleah and Nick Valley, owners, Valley & Company Events
2. Keep It Consistent
“Any information that is found on your Save the Dates or Invitations such as dates, accommodations, transportation, travel information, etc. is essential to put on your wedding website. It should be a place for your guests to reference all the details of your wedding weekend and to get to know the two of you better.”—Marina Birch, principal, Birch Design Studio
3. Keep the URL Simple
“You definitely want to make sure that you have a website with a short URL. Try setting it up with your wedding hashtag so your guests are made aware of it at the very start!”—Andi Dyal, founder and principal consultant, ANJE Soirees
4. Use Professional Photography
“Most of the gorgeous wedding websites out there have one thing in common—cohesive photography! Having an engagement session, getting dolled up and using those images to make your site shine helps tremendously.”—Cassandra Santor, owner, Cassandra & Company
5. Leave It to The Experts
"While you can definitely build a custom wedding website, there are many great resources out there that have beautiful templates ready to customize and tweak to your needs. There is so much that goes into planning a wedding and this is one area where letting someone else do the heavy lifting will be one less thing you need to worry about.”—Carl Skanderup, co-founder and owner, Bliss & Bone
6. Show Guests Your Dress Code
"Create a Pinterest board and fill it with examples of attire suited to the dress code you've established for your wedding. Include a link to the board on your wedding website to provide guests with a useful resource (and reduce the amount of 'What should I wear?' questions you receive).”—Mary-Frances Hurt, founder and CEO, DFW Events
7. Make It Personal
“We love to personalize the website as much as we would personalize the wedding. Your invitations and website will be the first introductions to the wedding, so you'll want to make sure you choose a design layout that falls in line with your overall design plan. You can include your love story, pictures of your wedding party, or even pics of your beloved dog.”—Gabriela Ardaki, planner and designer, Firefly Events
8. Don't Include Your Personal Contact Information
“To keep stress and questions for you to a minimum, create an email account for your wedding to field all questions or add your event planner’s email or phone number instead. This goes for your welcome booklet as well.”—Kate Ryan and Chelsea Dillon, partners, Gold Leaf Event Design & Production
9. Create a Local Guide
“Do let your guests know about the area attractions. Your out-of-town guests are going to want to experience the city where you're getting married through your eyes. So create a tab where you share all your favorite restaurants, bars, and sights. Don't forget to include the contact information of the place such as the website, physical address, and phone number.”—Ashley Culicchia Cash, owner & planner, The Graceful Host