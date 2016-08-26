How to Look #Flawless in Your Wedding Photos

A picture is worth a thousand words and there are arguably no photographs more important than the ones you will take on your wedding day. We teamed up with Carats & Cake's top photographers to get you their pro tips on what to wear and how to pose to make sure you look your best for the camera.
-
1. Divide and Conquer
“Delegate everything you possibly can. Stress is not photogenic!” — Liz Banfield, photographer, Liz Banfield
-
2. Put Your Best Face Forward
“Make sure you hire a professional makeup and hair stylist. Don't leave this to chance and don't cut corners. If you want to look and feel your best, having the right team is of paramount importance.” — Anthony Vazquez, president, Anthony Vazquez Photography
-
3. Walk a Mile in Your Shoes
“It’s critical to pick a pair of shoes which look fabulous but also allow you to keep moving, to get around guests, to grab those magic couple shots away from the throng, and to preserve your feet for the last dance.” — Lucy Cuneo, owner, Lucy Cuneo Photography
-
4. Start on a High Note
“Choose a cute robe or dressing gown to wear throughout the getting ready process so you feel put together even before your dress goes on!” — Ashley Kelemen, owner/photographer, Ashley Kelemen Photography
-
5. Go Bold
“There is absolutely nothing wrong with a tailored black tuxedo, but if you want to make a statement, a crisp dinner jacket will do just that. You can play it safe with a classic white or ivory jacket, but going with a bold color will undoubtedly turn heads.” — Kent Drake Morien, owner/photographer, Kent Drake Photography
-
6. Take Time to Tailor Your Dress
“To avoid a day of unflattering shots of you pulling up your dress, proper fittings are key if you are wearing a strapless gown.” — Heather Waraksa, owner/photographer, Heather Waraksa
-
7. Embrace Your Emotions
“Let go of your emotions. Smile big, cry hard, and laugh loud. There's no need to hold back now, you've been through so much leading up to your wedding that it’s now the time to feel it all. Just don't forget that waterproof makeup.” — Chaz Cruz, owner, Chaz Cruz Photography
-
8. Stay True to You
“Go for a look that is true to you and your style, as venturing too far out of your comfort zone won't translate well in the photos.” — Judy Pak, principal photographer and creative director, Judy Pak Photography