8 Celebrity Short Hairstyles Worthy of Wearing for Your Wedding 

You may have fully embraced the "short hair, don't care" mantra since cutting your hair—until you got engaged and had to start thinking about how you're going to style your shorter cut for your big day. Rest assured, even if your strands aren't long enough for your stylist to create an intricate updo or romantic braid, you've still got options on how to make your style look extra special when you walk down the aisle.
To get you started, we looked to the red carpet and how our favorite stars style their short cuts for inspiration. Here, we've rounded up eight celeb short hairstyles wothy of recreating for your wedding day.
1. Nina Dobrev
Dobrev’s cropped ‘do and voluminous waves are an effortlessly pretty combo. To keep your deep side part out of your face while at the altar and on the dance floor, clip-on a bejeweled hair pin at your temple.
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Make your natural curls look even more gorgeous with a simple, but elegant accessory like Nyong’s architectural hairband.
3. Zendaya
You can still be a full-on glam bride with short hair, too. Zendaya’s retro-inspired flipped ends styled with a large barrel curling iron will bring a little bit of Old Hollywood beauty to your wedding.
4. Sarah Hyland
Soft, loose waves like Hyland’s give hair extra body and texture—and leave room to work with a veil.
5. Viola Davis
Don’t want your haircut to fulfill the “something old” requirement? If your pixie isn’t completely grown-out, side-swept bangs like Davis’s will add softness to your style and bring the attention up to your eyes. Subtle, warm highlights will also help a long pixie cut feel fresh for your wedding day.
6. Lucy Hale
Hale’s braided style is proof that even if you have a bob, you can still incorporate a plait into your wedding hairstyle. The best part of this French-braided look is that your stylist can customize the placement of the plaits based both on what’s flattering for your face shape, and whether or not you’re wearing a veil.
7. Janelle Monáe
If your pixie length has you feeling like you don’t really have any styling options, an embellished hairband like Monáe’s is a simple solution. For a romantic vibe, spritz a texturizing spray all over to add movement to your cut’s layers.
8. Taraji P. Henson
Minimalists will love the sleek, sophisticated finish of Henson’s asymmetrical bob. Run a hair serum through your strands after your style’s set to keep it smooth and flyaway-free.