8 Celebrity Short Hairstyles Worthy of Wearing for Your Wedding 

8 Celebrity Short Hairstyles Worthy of Wearing for Your Wedding 
Jason LaVeris/Getty, Cass Loh
June 26, 2017 @ 6:00 PM
by: Erin Lukas

You may have fully embraced the "short hair, don't care" mantra since cutting your hair—until you got engaged and had to start thinking about how you're going to style your shorter cut for your big day. Rest assured, even if your strands aren't long enough for your stylist to create an intricate updo or romantic braid, you've still got options on how to make your style look extra special when you walk down the aisle.

To get you started, we looked to the red carpet and how our favorite stars style their short cuts for inspiration. Here, we've rounded up eight celeb short hairstyles wothy of recreating for your wedding day.

VIDEO: How Much to Be a Glammed-Out Bride

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top