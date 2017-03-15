10 Wedding Gifts Grooms Love to Register for

10 Wedding Gifts Grooms Love to Register for
Courtesy (4)
March 15, 2017 @ 3:30 PM
by: Jennifer Spector of Zola

Is your future husband already exhausted by every shade of pink or cringing at framed calligraphy? We thought so. Let's be honest—wedding planning is not really your S.O.'s most favorite activity. And we're pretty sure the same applies to helping you register for gifts as well. But it doesn't have to be that way.

VIDEO: 4 Essential Instagrams You Need to Take at Your Wedding

 

Whether he seeks outdoor adventure, cocktail experimentation, or a perfectly-cooked steak, give him a reason to love registering with this list of 10 wedding gifts grooms love.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top