8 Romantic At-Home Date Night Gifts to Add to Your Wedding Registry

Getting all dolled up and going out to dinner with your significant other will never get old, even after you settle into marriage. Sometimes, though, the perfect date night means putting on your PJs, enjoying a delicious home-cooked dinner, and cozying up to your S.O. on the sofa while watching a movie. It may sound simple, but the truth is that's how you really get to spend quality time with each other without worrying about anything else.
That’s where these gifts come in. Each of them can help you plan a romantic evening without even having to put your shoes on.
WATCH: Before You Move In Together, Ask These Questions
-
1. Emile Henri Flame Top Cheese Fondue Set
Skip hours of meal preparation and opt for a cheesy dinner instead. This classic fondue set will become a standby for you two after those long days when you’re craving a chill night.
$130
-
2. 3-Piece Pasta Roller
If you’re down for more of an activity, pull this gadget out of your cabinet and make your own pasta from scratch.
$200
-
3. Casafina Speckled Pasta Bowl
Then serve up those noodles in gorgeous bowls. You could even just grab two forks and share one. Shoutout to Lady and the Tramp fans.
$27
-
4. Berry & Thread Embroidered Napkin
Paper napkins? Those don’t feel special. Recreate a restaurant scene with a gorgeous cloth set like this one.
$120
-
5. Crosley Solo Radio
Set the mood with this vintage-inspired radio. Tune into AM/FM, or connect it to your phone and cue up a few of your favorite love songs.
$70
-
6. Metrocane Automatic Electric Corkscrew
Few romantic dinners don’t include wine. And who’s got time to twist and twist and twist?
$49.99
-
7. Schott Zwiesel Pure Burgundy Glass
Upgrade your wine glass game with this sharp crystal set that suits both reds and whites.
$84
-
8. Sferra Dorio Throw
After dining, wrap yourselves in a cozy throw and indulge in a Netflix binging session. Sounds like a perfect night to us.
$112