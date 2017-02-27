8 Romantic At-Home Date Night Gifts to Add to Your Wedding Registry

Getting all dolled up and going out to dinner with your significant other will never get old, even after you settle into marriage. Sometimes, though, the perfect date night means putting on your PJs, enjoying a delicious home-cooked dinner, and cozying up to your S.O. on the sofa while watching a movie. It may sound simple, but the truth is that's how you really get to spend quality time with each other without worrying about anything else.

That’s where these gifts come in. Each of them can help you plan a romantic evening without even having to put your shoes on.

