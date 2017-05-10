10 Wedding Favor Ideas That Are Anything but Basic

Sending your wedding guests off at the end of the night with a little something special to thank them for celebrating with you is one tradition that isn’t going anywhere. Instead, just like with other age-old established practices, couples are looking to give it their own spin.
Sure, you could purchase 150 heart-shaped bottle stoppers and call it a day, but if you really want to offer your guests a thoughtful gift that they will cherish and remember, that's probably not going to cut it. The trick here is to have the same approach that you took with everything else related to your wedding—make it personal.
We reached out to the pros at Carats & Cake and asked them to give us their most innovative ideas of what to give your wedding guests.
VIDEO: Your Go-To Guide to Finding the Best Wedding Gift on a Budget
-
1. Send the Favor in Advance
"Especially for a destination wedding, sending the favor in advance is a great touch. Here we worked with Box Fox to create a travel goodie box that was shipped to all guests before they departed for Bali."—Amy Nichols, owner, Amy Nichols Special Events
-
2. Give Back
“Wedding favors add a lovely, personalized touch to any wedding. They are a small token of appreciation from you to your guests. With that being said, consider your wedding theme and style or even a shared passion, and plan your favors accordingly. Small donations in the name of each guest to a charity that is meaningful to the bride and groom are incredibly popular.”—Lynn Easton, owner, Easton Events
-
3. Consider Pre-Ceremony Favors
“Offer little paper cones filled with popcorn or the bride or groom's favorite sweets before the ceremony. Especially perfect for outdoor ceremonies, these special treats will signify the fun to come throughout the wedding and will also give guests something to enjoy before the festivities begin.”—Aleah and Nick Valley, owners, Valley & Company Events
-
4. Give Your Favors Some Local Flavor
“Party favors are a hit or miss when it comes to guests taking them at the end of the night. However, you can’t go wrong with food. Choose a local edible favor such as olive oil, coffee, candy or baked goods. Local treats are a wonderful way for guests to savor your wedding day and enjoy something special from the location.”—Lindsey Nickel, owner and event planner, Lovely Day Events
-
5. Put Your Own Spin to an Age-Old Tradition
“Koufeta, or sugared almonds, are typically gifted in organza drawstring bags at Greek weddings. However, for this modern Plaza hotel wedding featuring sleek black and pewter tablescapes produced by Tracy Taylor Ward Design, we gave this traditional favor a major facelift: gifting the almonds in clear plastic boxes, sheer satin ribbon, black monogram wax seals, and 3-ply paper inserts that doubled as thank you notes to their guests.”—Julie Manheimer, founder and president, Lady J Creative
-
6. Have Your Gifts Do Double Duty
“Present your guests with a travel tag as their wedding favor. This can also serve as a great escort card, too! This way, your guests take home a practical gift and can always remember the joy and celebration shared while they travel.”—Alise Davis, owner and principal designer, Olive Willow Designs
-
7. Prevent Tomorrow’s Hangover
“Our new favorite and memorable favor idea is hangover tonic containing fresh juices and herbs served in a cute glass medicine bottle. If you know your crowd loves to stay up late and party, they will truly appreciate it. Not only is it totally on trend with the juicing craze, but it tastes amazing and wards away nasty headaches.”—Shana Sperling, wedding specialist, Pinch Food Design
-
8. End on a Sweet Note
“This bride surprised her husband at the reception with a candy bar stocked with his favorite childhood candies, but it was as much a hit for him as it was the guests! Provide personalized candy sacks for your guests to brim with their favorites, and they'll be munching until the morning!”—Jen Stiebel, founder, SoCo Events
-
9. Curate Gifts to Keep the Party Going
“Whether it’s for a daytime wedding or a transition to the after-party, give something that will help keep guests celebrating late into the evening, like a custom cocktail kit.”—Kate Ryan and Chelsea Dillon, partners, Gold Leaf Event Design & Production
-
10. Make It TSA-Friendly
“Guests will thank you for a packable memento that doesn’t tip the scales or set off alarms. One of our most successful parting favors is a fabulous book—be it love poetry, imagery from your wedding destination, or a novel that’s meaningful to you!”—Calder Clark, owner and creative director, Calder Clark