10 Bridal Bouquets for Every Kind of Wedding

Every element of your wedding—from the invitations to the cake—should complement the overall theme of the event. And that, of course, includes your flower arrangements and bridal bouquet.
We reached out to Ellie Hsu, co-founder of farm-direct flower delivery service, Flower Muse, to get her creative advice on what blooms to include in your bouquet so that it is completely in sync with the theme of your big day.
RELATED: Beautiful In-Season Wedding Flowers That Won't Break the Bank
-
1. Fall Wedding
"Take inspiration from the season by using flowers in rich fall colors and incorporating fall foliage into your bouquet."
-
2. Rustic Wedding
"For a rustic wedding, skip the large showy flowers and opt for a bouquet filled with smaller blooms and ample greens to create a bouquet that looks like it’s been handpicked from the field."
-
3. Spring Wedding
"Spring wedding means ample variety of flowers to choose from! Go full and lush with a bouquet filled with peonies, hyacinths, tulips, daffodils or ranunculus."
-
4. Summer Wedding
"For summer weddings, go colorful and don’t shy away from mixing sunny bright colors for a vibrant bouquet."
-
5. Modern Wedding
"A clean minimalist bouquet is perfect for a modern wedding and you can get the look with simple white colors and flowers with clean lines like mini calla lilies and tulips."
-
6. Beach Wedding
"For a destination beach wedding, tropical blooms (e.g., orchids, anthurium, proteas) are a great choice; they come in bright tropical colors and are generally hardier and able to stand up to some humidity and heat!"
-
7. Traditional Wedding
"For a traditional bouquet, keep your color palette simple (1-2 shades) and go with classic blooms like roses, peonies, oriental lilies or hydrangeas."
-
8. Vineyard Wedding
"For a vineyard wedding don’t be modest with your bouquet — a larger size will help it stand out in the outdoor setting. Go with purple and burgundy flower colors for a 'wine' influenced bouquet."
-
9. Vintage Wedding
"For a vintage feel, stick with flowers in more muted tones and go with classic blooms like roses and ranunculus to create a soft full bouquet."
-
10. Winter Wedding
"You can use seasonal blooms like amaryllis to create a stunning bouquet in all winter white or holiday shades of red, green and white."