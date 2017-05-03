How to Throw a Wedding After-Party, According to a Celebrity Event Planner

Planning your most special day doesn't end with your reception, or at least it doesn't have to. After all, you're getting married so you might as well make the celebration last as long as possible. This is what an after-party is for—to allow you and your guests to let loose after the "official" part of the wedding is over. Sure, you can book a few tables at a club and spend the rest of the night rubbing elbows with strangers, but you can also throw an after-party for your guests.

And when it comes to planning an exclusive bash, nobody does it better than celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss. Her client list includes Ellen Degeneres and Portia Rossi, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, Ciara and Russell Wilson, and Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, among many others.

We recently caught up with Weiss and she shared her best tips for planning a fun after-party that even a celebrity wouldn't want to leave.

On the most common request that celebrities have:

"Most of my clients feel that the lighting is one of the most important elements for a successful after-party. The lighting should be on the moodier, darker side. Plus you have to have a big enough dance area."

On making it feel exclusive:

"If budget and space allow, it's really cool to have a separate after party area—new environment for the guests so it's a surprise!"

On party themes she's already done:

"At one celebrity wedding, the after-party walls were covered with graffiti. Another—the lighting totally changed and patterns started moving and dessert extravaganza opened behind closed curtains."

On the food:

"Most of the after-party hot food is passed throughout the guests and onto the dance floor. The stations are typically dessert stations like hot doughnuts being made or a new one for us is a queso station."

On having a strict no-cell phone policy:

"Pro: at that point in the evening why not? Con: maybe the guests don't want pictures of them feeling happy and wild at that time of night. What happens at an after-party stays at the after-party!!"