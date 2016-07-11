9 Ways to Make Your Wedding the Opposite of Basic

Fact—no one wants their wedding to be a repeat of last weekend's celebration. To help you amp up the authenticity factor of your big day, we teamed up with Carats & Cake and asked their top talent to share creative ideas on how to take your wedding beyond the ordinary. Thinking outside the box just got a whole lot easier. #youarewelcome
-
1. Put A Creative Spin on a Classic
“Instead of lining the aisle with petals, consider using full flower heads. Mix different flowers types and shades, interspersed with loose petals to create a spin on a timeless classic.” — Krissy Price, Owner, Pollen Floral Design
-
2. Entertain with Food
“The ceremony and reception should be a reflection of the couple. If the groom loves beer, create a custom beer tasting during the cocktail hour for each guest. If you are foodies, opt for a 6-course tapas style 'tasting' menu paired with signature wine and cocktails instead of the traditional 3-4 course plated meal.” — Melissa Porter, Managing Partner, Asheville Event Co.
-
3. Get Creative with Accommodations
"No hotels for your guests to stay? Set up a luxury campground on your property for all of your guests to stay. Welcome your guest to the wedding with a relaxed 'camp' dinner under the stars.” — Brett Cameron, Owner, La Maison Fete
-
4. Get Creative with Menu Displays
"Think of creative ways to include your wedding menu at the guest place settings beyond a simple printed menu. For one wedding, we letter-pressed the menu on white bakery bags packed with freshly made bread to create visual interest for the guests when they were seated." — Tracie Domino, Founder & Creative Director, Tracie Domino Events
-
5. Play With Your Escort Cards and Table Numbers
"For one of our clients who loved music, their table names were composers and to take it one step further, we found miniature busts of each musical genius. For another couple who were teachers, we made guests work for their table assignments, to figure out their table number guests had to solve a simple mathematical equation.” — Laura Ritchie, Principal Designer, Grit & Grace
-
6. Make Your Dessert Display A Design Piece
"Weddings are not always the place you think of inventive food displays but when it comes to dessert, give this final course its moment in the spotlight! A client’s love of fine pastries, paired with their overall French country design and strong Southern roots created the perfect opportunity for us to create the dessert display of the summer. A patisserie designed with the couples calligraphy and striped detail, that was woven throughout the entire wedding, made this dessert bar a hit long after the guests finished their coffee!" — Alicia Caldecott, Owner, A Day in May Event Planning & Design
-
7. Go Beyond the Monogram
“Take something you need at a wedding and put a spin on it. Everyone slaps a monogram or phrase on a cocktail napkin so instead make a game out of them. We have done some fun trivia cocktail napkins for guests to engage with each other and learn some fun facts about our brides and grooms. They are a huge hit!” — Maya Katz, Partner, Alimay Events
-
8. One Up the Traditional Photo Booth
“My new favorite thing is the Polaroid guest book. When guests arrive at the wedding there is always time to kill before the ceremony. Set up a station with Polaroid cameras and film and let the guests take pictures. Place a black page book with metallic pens so the guests can leave sweet messages for the happy couple!” — Ellen Kostman, Founder & Planner, Sidekick Events
-
9. Use Florals in Unique Ways
“Have your bridesmaids carry a floral adorned objet d'art instead of a traditional bouquet. Adding florals to fans, lanterns or even a fabulous clutch can be an amazing way to personalize your wedding and give a unique gift to your girls. This decor can also be easily repurposed at your reception for additional decor.” — Kate Whelan, Owner & Senior Event Consultant, Kate Whelan Events