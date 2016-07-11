9 Ways to Make Your Wedding the Opposite of Basic

"Weddings are not always the place you think of inventive food displays but when it comes to dessert, give this final course its moment in the spotlight! A client’s love of fine pastries, paired with their overall French country design and strong Southern roots created the perfect opportunity for us to create the dessert display of the summer. A patisserie designed with the couples calligraphy and striped detail, that was woven throughout the entire wedding, made this dessert bar a hit long after the guests finished their coffee!" — Alicia Caldecott, Owner, A Day in May Event Planning & Design